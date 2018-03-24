World Tuberculosis Day 2018: Here's How Can You Take Care Of Tuberculosis At Home
World Tuberculosis Day 2018: Home remedies help the drugs work much better and will cure you of tuberculosis in a faster and better way.
World Tuberculosis Day 2018: Tuberculosis can be treated effectively with the help of home remedies
HIGHLIGHTS
- Some TB patients go on a diet which is solely based on milk
- Bananas have been relied on for a very long time for tuberculosis
- Tuberculosis weakens your immune system over time
A highly contagious respiratory infection, tuberculosis has become increasingly common in our world. And it does not end here; this increasingly common disease is extremely fatal. It is a pulmonary infection which other organs as well. Mycobacterium tuberculosis is the bacteria responsible for TB and prolonged exposure to it is what results in TB. This disease does not show any symptoms in the beginning but with time it worsens and eventually the patient contracts the disease. Its symptoms include difficulty in breathing, pain in the chest, night sweats and persistent cough.
Tuberculosis is fatal because it results in tissue death of the infected organs which is why this condition is so fatal. Thankfully, tuberculosis can be treated effectively with the help of home remedies. Home remedies which we will outline here are the ones which will target the symptoms and will help in alleviating them effectively. This way, the drugs will work much better and will cure you of tuberculosis. Take a look.
1. Milk
Milk is a simple, cost-effective and a very helpful remedy for tuberculosis. It is a rich source of calcium which is essential to tuberculosis treatment. Some people are recommended to go on a diet which is solely based on milk. It protects the body from the infection and soothes the respiratory system and strengthens the immune system to fight the infection.
2. Bananas
Bananas have been relied on for a very long time for tuberculosis treatment. The vitamins and organic compounds in this fruit make it an ideal choice for relieving tuberculosis symptoms. They help in reducing fever, inflammation, and cough and mucus production. So yes, a banana a day will keep tuberculosis away!
3. Pineapples
One of the worst symptoms of tuberculosis is mucus and congestion in the respiratory tracts. Regular consumption of pineapples can be very helpful in treating these symptoms. It breaks the mucus membranes and relives your respiratory tract and nasal cavities. You could eat some slices of pineapple or drink a glass of pineapple juice everyday to strengthen your immune system.
4. Garlic
Allicin is a compound in garlic which keeps your body safe from contracting tuberculosis in the first place. Sulfuric acid in this compound is what makes garlic an effective home remedy for tuberculosis. You could steep some garlic in water or add fresh garlic to your food to get its benefits.
5. Mint
Mint effectively fresh your breath and flavors your drinks. But it can do much more than that. It clears your respiratory tract from mucus and allows free passage of air. Antioxidants and immunity-boosting compounds in mint protect your body against infections. You can chew mint leaves or steep them in warm water and drink it every day.
Usually, people use black pepper for wheezing and sneezing. But it can be helpful in treating tuberculosis as well. Black pepper contains an anti-inflammatory substance which helps in clearing the lungs, eliminating pain and discomfort, thereby treating TB. You can fry some black pepper in butter, crush it and eat it every day to get maximum benefits.
7. Oranges
When looking for the perfect home remedies for tuberculosis, you simply can't miss mentioning oranges. Tuberculosis damages your lungs and can lead to serious respiratory problems. Vitamin C in oranges strengthens your immune system and effectively keeps the tuberculosis infection away. You can extract fresh orange juice and drink it a few times during the day with some salt and honey. This will effectively strengthen your lungs and will speed up recovery.
8. Walnuts
Tuberculosis weakens your immune system over time. Consuming walnuts can prevent this from happening. It keeps your immune system strong enough to fight tuberculosis. You could eat them raw or crush them and mix them with butter and garlic to get maximum benefits.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.