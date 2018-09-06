What Are The Health Benefits Of Whole Wheat Flour Over Refined Flour
Whole-wheat and white flours are different in terms of their nutritional value. Whole wheat flour is mainly composed of carbohydrates, starch, vitamins, fibersand minerals and has moderate amounts of protein.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Whole wheat flour contains some healthy fats, lots of fibre and proteins
- Whole wheat flour keeps you energized through out the day
- Whole wheat flour provides strength and boosts your immunity
Whole wheat flour is made from processed and heavily refined wheat grains. It is slightly dark in colour is sweet and has a nutty taste too. Whole-wheat and white flours are different in terms of their nutritional value. Whole wheat flour is mainly composed of carbohydrates, starch, vitamins, dietary fibers and minerals and has moderate amounts of protein and is nutritious than the white flour which is primarily used in baking. This flour sis commonly used in making chapatis, puri, naan, Rajasthani cuisines, Indian sweets and even breads.
Top 5 health benefits of whole wheat flour are as follows:
1. Healthy heart: Consuming wheat for breakfast in the form of cereal or bread can be beneficial as it prevents heart attacks. Whole grains have essential nutrients that reduce the risk of high blood pressures and heart attack. So a full bowl of delicious yet healthy whole grain breakfast will save you from the heart diseases.
2. Essential nutrients: The whole wheat flour contains some healthy fats, minerals, lots of fibre and proteins. Fibre rich diet is essential for your overall health and if you want to lose weight.
3. Keeps you energetic: Consumption of whole wheat flour in good quantities keeps you energized throughout the day as it has a lot of carbohydrates, starch and sugar. The intake of products enriched by this grain can help you get rid of constipation, nausea and other stomach ailments. It does not only provide strength but also boosts your immunity.
4. Controls blood sugar levels: Whole wheat flour includes carbohydrates and this can help keeping your blood sugar levels low. Foods that contain carbohydrates are turned by the human body into glucose. Glucose gets into your blood and supplies the cells with sugar. Foods that are made up of flour contain high glycemic index so the blood quickly gets the sugars.
5. Skin care: If you want some natural glow for your skin, then flour mask is one of the best options for you. It is rich in vitamin E that promotes cell respiration, clears acne and slows down the process of ageing. Thus, products containing whole wheat flour are beneficial for a healthy, radiant and vibrant skin.
