Chewing A Piece Of This After Every Meal Can Help Treat Acidity: Try It Now!

The burning sensation in your chest is called acidity. Acidity and gas problems can be daunting and can make you feel uncomfortable.
Do you feel a burning sensation in your chest or stomach? This generally happens when there is excessive acid build-up in your body. The burning sensation in your chest is called acidity. Acidity and gas problems can be daunting and can make you feel uncomfortable. During this condition, you feel a bit uneasy and your mouth tastes sour and your throat may feel sore during bouts of acidity. Some of the primary causes of acidity include intake of spicy foods, lack of physical exercise, irregular eating patterns, excessive drinking and stress. An anti-acid might be effective in some cases but at times, you might feel like it is not working very well for you. The burning sensation and a feeling of heaviness in make you feel terrible and put you down.
An effective home-remedy for treating acidity:
A traditional Indian spice which is found in every Indian kitchen, clove is an important ingredient in the Indian cuisine and other cuisines of Asian countries like Indonesia, East Africa and Pakistan. Cloves are essentially known to tackle several health problems like headaches, oral diseases, cancer, diabetes, microbial infections, sinus, flu and common cold. It also helps in boosting the immune system, protects the liver and improves bone strength. Cloves are also widely used as an antiseptic, to treat the problems of oral hygiene as well as bad breath. The spice is used in tea, juice, sweet, food preparation and even in the form of oil.
Clove has long been used to treat acidity and prevent flatulence. Natural carminative properties in clove increase peristalsis (the movement of food down the stomach), improves saliva production, aids in digestion and provides immediate relief from acid reflux. Clove helps to soothe inflamed and damaged stomach lining. Therefore, it is beneficial for heart burns and other stomach ailments like chest burn, acidity and indigestion. Clove has alkaline and carminative properties which helps to ward off effects of excess acid produced in the stomach and gastrointestinal tract. These properties do not allow the formation of gas.
Here's how you can use clove to treat acidity?
You can bite a piece of clove once so that the juice is released and then keep it in the mouth for sometime. The juice slowly releases will immediately lower the acid reflux and give you some relief. You can also chew a piece of clove after your meals to lessen the discomfort caused by acidity.
Have a look at some other common foods that will help keep reduce acidity:
- Cold milk
- Buttermilk
- Tulsi(Basil leaves)
- Cardamom
- Coconut water
- Plain water
- Fennel seeds
- Apple cider vinegar
- Jaggery
- Ginger
- Cumin seeds
Some other simple and effective tips that can reduce acidity:
- Walk a little
- Sit straight
- Wear lose clothes
- Elevate the upper body
- Stay away from cigarette smoke
- Do not eat spicy or heavy foods
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
