These 5 Diet Tips Can Help Prevent Acid Reflux This Summer
Dehydration is also quite common during hot summer days which can further exacerbate digestive problems, especially acid reflux.
Proper hydration helps support healthy digestion
Acid reflux is one of the most common problems. Therefore, it is essential to make changes to your diet and lifestyle that help support smooth digestion and prevent acid reflux.
Acid reflux is one of the most common problems. Therefore, it is essential to make changes to your diet and lifestyle that help support smooth digestion and prevent acid reflux. Here are some of these tips.
To prevent acid reflux during the summer, consider these tips:
1. Eat smaller, frequent meals
Eating smaller portions throughout the day can help reduce the pressure on your stomach. Unlike large, heavy meals, they are easy on your digestive system.
2. Stay hydrated
Drinking plenty of water is essential for your overall health. It also helps with digestion. Other than water you can also opt for lemon water, butter milk, chia seed water and other hydrating drinks. Also, avoid caffeine and alcohol as they can dehydrate you.
3. Choose foods wisely
Opt for lean proteins, whole grains, fruits, and vegetables while trying to limit spicy or fatty foods that may trigger reflux. The summer season also offers plenty of water-rich fruits which must be a part of your diet.
4. Avoid lying down after eating
If you've eaten a heavier meal, try to stay upright for at least a couple of hours to prevent acid reflux. A 15-minute walk can do wonders. It will help with digestion and also support weight loss.
5. Limit consumption of caffeine and carbonated drinks
Carbonated drinks, tea and coffee can stimulate acid production, making reflux more likely.
These simple tips can help you manage acid reflux this summer. Adding cooling foods like gond katira, bel sharbat and sattu to your diet might also help.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
