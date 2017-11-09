Acidity: Foods To Eat And Avoid
Having fresh fruits and vegetables is a good way to avoid acidity.
Foods that are high in protein can cause acidity
HIGHLIGHTS
- Eating the right kind of food is the key to control acidity
- Acidity can cause damage to muscles and bones
- Acidity can increase your risk for cancer and heart diseases
Eating the right kind of food is the key to control acidity. A diet that includes a lot of sugar or protein can lead to causing acidity in your urine and kidney stones. Too much acidity can also affect your bones and muscles. It can also increase your risk for cancer, liver problems and heart diseases. However, it can get a tad bit difficult to abstain entirely from foods and drinks that cause acidity.
Foods that are highly acidic
Grains sugar, some dairy products, fish, processed foods, soda and high-protein foods and supplements are some of the common examples of food that can cause acidity.
Fruits that are can cause acidity include lemon and lime, plums, grapes, pomegranates, apples and mangoes. Fruit juices too, are acidic. To prevent acidity from fruit juices, prefer drinking them with a straw. This helps in preventing juice coming in direct contact with your teeth.
Low acidic foods
Soy, unsweetened yogurt, milk, fresh vegetables, beans and lentils, herbs and spice barring salt, mustard and nutmeg, whole grains such as millets ad quinoa and fats like olive oil, avocados, nuts and seeds.
Other foods to limit in order to avoid acidity
You can limit your salt intake; sweeteners such as sugar, maple syrup and processed honey; condiments such as mayonnaise, soy sauce and vinegar; cheese, coffee and grains such as corn rice and wheat.
How to prevent acidity
According to a University of California in San Diego research, eating more sources of alkaline-producing foods, such as fruits and vegetables can be an effective way of preventing acidity.
Eating fresh and avoiding or limiting the aforementioned foods are few lifestyle changes that can help you experience much less acidity.