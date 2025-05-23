Should You Consider Taking Antacids For The Long Run?
Let's explore the science behind long-term use and what you should watch out for.
Antacids are among the most commonly used over-the-counter medications to relieve heartburn, indigestion, and acid reflux. They offer quick relief by neutralising stomach acid, making them a go-to remedy for millions. But while they are effective in the short term, long-term use of antacids is a growing concern among healthcare professionals. According to the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA), prolonged use of antacids, especially without medical supervision, can lead to nutrient deficiencies, altered gut function, and increased risk of kidney and bone issues. So, should you consider taking antacids for the long haul? Let's explore the science behind long-term use and what you should watch out for.
Understanding how antacids work and their implications
Antacids work by neutralising excess stomach acid, offering temporary relief from symptoms like heartburn and bloating. However, they don't treat the root cause of acid reflux or indigestion, and prolonged use can suppress natural digestive functions. Here are some key concerns and complications linked to continuous or unsupervised use of antacids.
1. Nutrient deficiencies
Long-term use of antacids, especially proton pump inhibitors (PPIs), can hinder the absorption of essential nutrients such as the following mentioned below. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) warns that prolonged PPI use has been linked with osteoporosis-related fractures.
a. Vitamin B12
Low stomach acid affects absorption, increasing the risk of anaemia and neurological issues.
b. Calcium and magnesium
Reduced absorption can lead to weaker bones and muscle cramps.
c. Iron
Essential for haemoglobin, iron levels may drop over time, leading to fatigue and weakness.
2. Risk of kidney problems
Some studies suggest that long-term antacid use may be associated with an increased risk of chronic kidney disease. PPIs in particular have been shown to potentially cause the risk of following health conditions. It is advisable to undergo periodic kidney function tests if you're using antacids regularly.
a. Damage kidney tissues
b. Contribute to the development of interstitial nephritis
c. Lead to long-term renal impairment if left unmanaged
3. Increased risk of infections
By suppressing stomach acid, long-term antacid use may reduce the stomach's natural defence mechanism, allowing harmful bacteria to flourish. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that reducing stomach acid can compromise your gut's immune function. This may include the following health risks.
a. Increase the risk of Clostridium difficile infections
b. Lead to bacterial overgrowth in the gut
c. Make one more prone to gastrointestinal issues like diarrhoea
4. Masking of underlying conditions
Relying on antacids for too long can mask more serious gastrointestinal disorders such as the following. If symptoms like heartburn, bloating, or nausea persist for weeks, a proper medical evaluation is crucial.
a. Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
b. Peptic ulcers
c. Helicobacter pylori infection
d. Stomach cancer
5. Rebound acidity
When stopped suddenly after long-term use, especially with PPIs, the stomach may produce even more acid than before, a phenomenon known as rebound hyperacidity. This can worsen symptoms and create a dependency loop on antacids.
When and how to use antacids safely
If you need antacids occasionally, they are generally safe. However, for long-term relief, consider the following. Also, consider alternatives like H2 blockers, only under professional guidance.
a. Consulting a gastroenterologist before prolonged use
b. Exploring dietary and lifestyle changes to manage symptoms
c. Using the lowest effective dose under supervision
d. Regularly monitoring nutrient levels and kidney function
While antacids are a convenient solution for occasional discomfort, they aren't designed for long-term use without medical advice. Prolonged use can lead to serious health complications and mask underlying conditions. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) and leading gastroenterologists, it's best to address the root cause of acidity through medical care, lifestyle changes, and proper dietary habits for long-term wellness.
