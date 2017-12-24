7 Surprising Health Benefits of Clove
Did you know that cloves help in reducing headache?
Cloves help detoxify your skin and blood.
Cloves are the aromatic flower buds of trees that abound in Asia. India is one of its primary producers. Cloves can offer many health benefits due to their antibacterial and antioxidant properties. They are a primary ingredient of toothpastes. They can help preserving the bone quality and even help you condition your hair and protect them against dandruff. Here we have compiled for you a list of seven such advantages of cloves and why we should include them in our daily life.
1. Sinusitis
Cloves to be a benefactor against the inflammation of the nasal passage. Sinusitis can in time be overcome by clove. You can inhale grounded clove into your nose. Adding 3 to 4 teaspoon of clove oil in warm water and drinking it every day can help in preventing the infection and help you breathe.
2. Morning Sickness
Clove has antiseptic and anesthetic properties that can help in proper digestion and protect you against nausea and vomiting. It proves to be very advantageous for pregnant women.
3. Treats Acne
Clove oil has anti-microbial properties. Due to this reason, it is very beneficial against acne and stops it from spreading on your skin. It has great purifying properties and can help reduce the inflammatory pain caused by pimples. It can be blended in face packs and creams for usage.
4. Builds Immune System
Clove helps boost the immunity system and protects against infections and flus. It has great antioxidant properties which are necessary for a healthy skin and a strong immune system.
5. Treats toothache
We often find clove as an ingredient of toothpastes. This is because clove provides relief from toothaches. They can temporarily numb the pain. Take a little clove oil on a cotton ball and dab it on the aching tooth to get some relief.
6. Improves digestion
Clove stimulate the secretion of digestive enzymes. They help relax the lining of the GI tract and thus protect us against diarrhea, nausea, intestinal gas and vomit. They can be taken with honey for relief.
7. Diabetes control
It is one of the traditional remedies against diabetes. It helps to keep diabetes in check by controlling the blood sugar levels as it can imitate insulin.
Other of its benefits include reducing headache. It is well known for its pain killing properties. Inclusion of clove in your day-to-day can prove to be beneficial in building immunity against fatal diseases and a healthy skin. Now, we have seen how beneficial clove can be when included in the diet. Be sure to do that and we assure you that you will soon see it's positive effects too.
