Should Diabetics Eat Litchis And Cherries?
Diabetes: It has often been discussed and debated whether diabetes can have fruits like cherries and litchis. It is dependent on the glycemic index of these fruits. Find here if they are safe for your blood sugar levels or not.
Litchis and cherries are rich in vitamin C that is useful for the heart and skin health
HIGHLIGHTS
- Cherries are great for diabetics, litchi consumption should be regulated
- Litchis are excellent for bone strength, cherries help prevent bone loss
- Both litchis and cherries are packed with antioxidants
When suffering from diabetes and high sugar levels, certain fruits are out of question for you, while some you can eat in moderation. There are even some which you're encouraged to eat. There is a lot of debate when it comes to consumption of litchis in particular. The appropriateness when it comes to a fruit for diabetic patients is determined by it glycemic index. This is a ranking that is given to carbohydrate food items based on their impact on thr blood sugar levels. In case the glycemic index is 55 or lesser, these foods release sugar slowly into the bloodstream, so that the body can take its time to respond and avoid an unnecessary blood sugar spike. The glycemic index of litchis is 50, while that of cherries is only 22. So, its certainly safe to eat cherries, but litchis still remain on the border, so its important that you regulate your consumption of this fruit. Research suggests that people with diabetes must not consume more than 4-5 medium sized litchis at a particular point in time.
Cherries on the other hand may even help fight diabetes, and some research even suggests that they may be a part of diabetes treatment in the future. Cherries boost your insulin levels. When your cells are exposed to a chemical called anthocyanin, heavily packed in cherries, they tend to increase their insulin production by as much as 50% on average.
Cherries aren't alone though, there are certain other foods and drinks that can help you tackle diabetes:
- Red grapes
- Strawberries
- Blueberries
- Vegetables
- Cider
- Tea
But, don't rule out litchis out of your diet just yet.
Both litchis and cherries have countless benefits, other than diabetic control. Here they are:
1. Keeps you hydrated: Litchis are excellently packed with water, and on a hot day, can go a long way to keep your body hydrated. Cherries are slightly lower on water, as compared to litchis.
2. Increases bone strength: Litchis in particular have high magnesium and phosphorous which are essential nutrients for bone strength and upkeep. Certain varieties of cherries are also linked with preventing age related bone loss.
3. Decreases blood pressure: Potassium is a key mineral in cherries and litchis, and helps remove the excess sodium in your blood, that helps reduce blood pressure and at the same time maintains a healthy heartbeat.
4. Nurtures skin: Cherries and litchis in particular are great for your skin, as they provide high amounts of vitamin C. The antioxidants in the same also help in the upkeep of your skin.
5. Antioxidants and anti-inflammatory: Both litchis and cherries are packed with antioxidants. This anti oxidant content can help reduce stress levels, slow down ageing, keep your heart healthy and prevent a lot of chronic diseases. Both of these fruits are also full of anti-inflammatory compounds that help in the prevention of colorectal cancer.
6.Packed with nutrients: Its no surprise that these fruits are high on nutrients. Being low on calories, they are capable of providing high amounts of vitamin C, fibre, potassium, magnesium and much more. All of these are required by your body to perform various functions.
7. Provides vitamin C: As discussed earlier, vitamin C is high in these fruits. 100 gm of litchis hold as much as 71.5 mg of vitamin C, which is just more than what you need. Vitamin C has a key role to play in your heart, skin, and even urinary tract.
8. Elevates immunity: The aforementioned vitamin C is a key player in keeping your immunity up, and protect your body from free radicals that can cause various diseases.
9. Digestion improves: The fibre in these fruits is what makes theme excellent for your digestion. This not only may control blood sugar spikes, and keep your heart healthy, but directly benefit your digestive tract. This is also associated with weight loss benefits.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
