Vitamin K: Benefits, Deficiency And Food Sources

What you may not be aware of is that vitamin K is extremely important for you when it comes to blood clotting and bone metabolism. In order to make vitamin K a part of your diet, certain food items you could go for are vegetables like broccoli, asparagus or spinach. Even legumes like green beans are great options. Other foods that include some amounts of Vitamin K are eggs, strawberries and liver meat. Since vitamin K is extremely important for you, a deficiency, can have serious consequences. Vitamin K deficiency puts you at a higher risk of uncontrolled bleeding which can cause haemorrhage. The deficiency is common among new born kids, and at times people with diseases of the digestive tract and the liver. Even if you are a heavy alcoholic or severely malnourished, you may develop a vitamin K deficiency.
In this article, we will talk about benefits of Vitamin K and how presence of the nutrient affects your body.
Vitamin K benefits: You cannot miss these
1. Bone strength: Numerous professionals believe that there is a very direct impact of Vitamin K on bone strength and prevention of osteoporosis. It is important for the strength, density of bones, and high levels of vitamin K is a good idea for the prevention of fractures and other bone injuries.
2. Better memory: When there is a greater level of vitamin K in your body, then it is believed to have a positive impact on the cognitive health of older adults in particular. This implies better memory among seniors. Research conducted with some adults over 70 showed that there was a clear positive correlation between those with the highest blood levels of vitamin K and those with the best memory.
3. Blood pressure control: Arteries often get clogged up by a lining of minerals on the sides. This mineral deposition is similar to what happens with rivers as they deposit minerals on their banks. Vitamin K prevents this deposition, and lets the blood flow a lot more freely around the body through the arteries. This helps bring blood pressure to normal levels of free flow.
4. Heart disease prevention: In addition to the blood pressure control, keeping your vitamin K levels in check, can reduce the risk of heart disease. Risks of strokes in particular has been seen to reduce if your vitamin K levels are optimum.
While there is no discernible upper limit of vitamin K levels and the possibility of experiencing toxicity is rare, you must be careful of taking supplements. They are known to interact negatively with other medication that you may be on. We recommend that you consult a medical professional at all times, when thinking of supplements.
