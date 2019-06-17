Weight Loss: Try This Sugar-Free Summer Drink For Better Gut Health, Diabetes
Weight loss: Bael fruit or wood apple is a summer fruit with an array of health benefits. It is rich in fibre and Vitamin C, and can promote gut health. Decoding the benefits of bael fruit right here!
Bael fruit is rich in fibre and can aid better digestion
HIGHLIGHTS
- Bael contains beta carotene, riboflavin and vitamin C
- It contains phenolic acid that can reduce oxidative stress
- It can promote kidney and liver health
Bael or wood apple can be an exciting addition to your fruit basket in summer. The fruit is said to have Indian origins. The fruit is bulky and tough from the outside. It contains a bright yellow flesh with numerous seeds. The best way to consume bael fruit in summer is by squeezing its ripe pulp and removing the seeds. In one of her posts on Facebook, nutritionists Pooja Malhotra talks about bael sherbet - which is the "perfect summer drink" to cool on you on a hot summer day.
Bael fruit: the perfect summer drink for weight loss and diabetes
"Bael fruit is packed with many nutrients like beta carotene, riboflavin and vitamin C. The fruit is naturally sweet and doesn't require any added sweetener like sugar," writes Pooja in her post.
She goes on to add that the fruit contain phenolic acid, which reduce oxidative stress. This protects the body from damage caused by free radicals in the body. What's more is that the fruit helps in promoting healthy gut flora. A good gut health means proper digestion and lesser risks of constipation, acidity, bloating etc.
Bael is rich in fibre, which helps in reducing cholesterol and blood sugar. Fibre is a macro nutrient that helps in forming bulk of stools, thus keeping constipation at bay. People with diabetes can also include bael in their diet. "With such an array of health benefits and many more, bael fruit should be on your to-do list frequently this summer," writes Pooja.
For preparing bael juice, all you need to do is scoop out the woody pulp. Put it in a grinder and add some water. Grind it properly. Strain the mixture, add some salt, cumin (jeera) powder and fresh mint leaves. You can squeeze a few drops of lemon if you wish. Have it chilled and enjoy the refreshing and soothing taste of bael juice.
Other health benefits of bael juice
Bael or wood apple is a powerhouse of various vitamins and organic compounds like tannins, calcium, iron, phosphorus and protein. These compounds can aid blood purification. Drinking bael juice can also help in removing toxins from the body, thus reducing the load on liver and kidneys.
Also, bael fruit can help in preventing kidney disorders. Beta carotene in kidneys can enhance liver health. Thiamine and riboflavin in wood apple can together give a boost to your liver.
This summer, try bael juice for to keep you hydrated and also get these amazing health benefits.
(Pooja Malhotra is a nutritionist based in Delhi)
