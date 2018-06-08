Litchi: 7 Amazing Health Benefits Of Litchi
From boosting your immune system to aiding weight loss, litchis are an extremely healthy fruit. Here is why you should take full advantage of this season of litchi.
Litchi is high in nutritional value and rich in vitamin C and D
HIGHLIGHTS
- Litchi has high dose of water and keeps you hydrated on hot summer days
- Litchi can help you deal with hypertension
- Litchi has high sugar content therefore not advised for diabetics
Before the word litchi leaves you in a mouth-watering condition, let's take a closer look at the health benefits of this super-fruit.
1. Boosts immunity
The high vitamin C content in this super-fruit gives your immune system the fuel it needs. In a single serving, this fruit makes up for more than 100% of your daily requirements. This strengthens the white blood cells of your body, thereby protecting it against foreign materials.
2. Aids digestion
For those who deal with digestive distress more than often, one serving of litchi can be helpful for treating the discomfort. Dietary fiber in litchi adds to the bulk in your stools. This way, it allows bowel to pass through the digestive tract easily and faster than usual, thereby preventing constipation. It also induces the release of digestive enzymes in the body so that nutrients are absorbed more efficiently than usual.
3. Control blood pressure
For those dealing with hypertension, litchi is one of the best fruits ever. It is a rich source of potassium and low in terms of sodium, this helps in maintaining fluid balance in the body. Fluid balance is important for your metabolic functions and hypertension as well. Potassium in litchis eases blood flow through the arteries, thereby reducing stress on your cardiovascular system.
4. Boosts blood circulation
Litchis are rich in copper; copper is just as important as iron in your body. It boosts the production of red blood cells in your body. More RBCs in the body means improved blood circulation and better oxygenation of cells and organs.
5. Benefits the skin
One of the most important causes of ageing is oxidative stress taking place due to free radicals. This results in the appearance of blemishes, fine lines and wrinkles. High vitamin C content in litchis can be helpful in reducing the negative effects of free radicals, thereby slowing down ageing.
6. Aids weight loss
Litchi is a good source of dietary fibers. Dietary fibers play an important role in inducing weight loss. Litchi also has high water content with negligible fat and is extremely low in calories as well. This makes it the perfect fruit for weight loss.
7. Strengthens bones
Nutrients like magnesium, copper, phosphorus, iron and manganese play an important role in calcium absorption. When your body will be able to absorb calcium in a more efficient way, it will add to the strength and health of your bones.
A word of caution...
Litchi is a healthy fruit undoubtedly. However, it has high sugar content. So it may not be the perfect fruit for diabetics. It is also taken under the hot-foods group which is why you need to be careful about your portions. It may result in a fever, bleeding nose, sore throat and irritated membranes.
