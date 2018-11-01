Are You A Coffee Lover? Hot Brew Coffee Has Higher Antioxidant Levels
Researchers found that hot-brewed coffee has higher levels of antioxidants, which are believed to be responsible for some of the health benefits of coffee.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Hot brew coffee has higher levels of antioxidants
- pH levels of both hot and cold coffee were similar
- Coffee can help burn belly fat
Love your hot cuppa coffee? Turns out, hot brew coffee has higher levels of antioxidants than cold brew. Researchers have found chemical differences between hot and cold brew coffee that may have health impacts. In particular, the researchers found that hot-brewed coffee has higher levels of antioxidants, which are believed to be responsible for some of the health benefits of coffee. The Thomas Jefferson University research appears in the journal Scientific Reports. The study also found that the pH levels of both hot and cold coffee were similar, ranging from 4.85 to 5.13 for all coffee samples tested.
Coffee companies and lifestyle blogs have tended to tout cold brew coffee as being less acidic than hot coffee and thus less likely to cause heartburn or gastrointestinal problems.
The study was conducted by Niny Rao and Megan Fuller, both of whom are coffee drinkers who wondered whether the chemical make-up of cold brew differed from that of hot coffee.
While the popularity of cold brew coffee has soared in recent years, they found almost no studies on cold brew, which is a no-heat, long-steeping method of preparation. At the same time, there is well-documented research that hot-brewed coffee has some measurable health benefits, including lower risk of some cancers, diabetes and depression.
While the overall pH levels were similar, Fuller and Rao found that the hot-brewed coffee method had more total titratable acids, which may be responsible for the hot cup's higher antioxidant levels.
"Coffee has a lot of antioxidants, if you drink it in moderation, research shows it can be pretty good for you," Fuller said. "We found the hot brew has more antioxidant capacity."
And considering hot and cold brews have comparable pH levels, Rao said, coffee drinkers should not consider cold brew a "silver bullet" for avoiding gastrointestinal distress.
Have a look at top health benefits of coffee:
1. Coffee drinkers are less prone to heart diseases
2. Coffee can lower your risk of diabetes
3. Coffee helps in reducing stress and anxeity
4. Coffee can help increase your fiber intake
5. Coffee can help enhance your mood
6. Coffee helps you burn body fat
7. Coffee can boost your energy
(With inputs from ANI)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
