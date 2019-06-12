Include These 8 Foods In Your Diet For A Healthier Liver
Liver plays a crucial role in your digestion process. The foods you eat can play a huge role in terms of determining your liver health. Here's what you should be eating for a healthy liver.
Neem leaves can be beneficial for your liver health
HIGHLIGHTS
- Garlic can help your liver to flush out toxins
- Add green vegetables in your diet like broccoli for a healthy liver
- Green tea can reduce chances of liver diseases
Our body is a perfect example of organic solidarity. Each organ plays a crucial role for the overall well-being. Some play a crucial role in terms of respiration. Some play the role of circulating oxygen rich blood all over the body. Some organs help in the process of digestion. Your liver plays a crucial role in the digestion process. Located just above your stomach, liver helps in the production of a digestive liquid called bile juice. Bile juice helps in the breakdown of fats, making it easier for the body to digest and absorb fats. The organ also helps in production of certain proteins for blood plasma. This digestive organ can be affected by your diet. It is important to maintain a healthy liver and we are here to help you.
There are food items which are beneficial for your liver. Here are some foods which are liver friendly:
1. Neem: A popular tree found in the Indian subcontinent; neem leaves are known for their strong medicinal effect. The bitter taste of neem makes it a liver friendly food. You can consume neem juice or dry-fried neem leaves or incorporate the same with vegetables like aubergine/brinjal.
2. Coffee: Your cup of coffee can be a liver healthy food. Coffee helps in reducing fat buildup in the liver, and an reduce the risk of chronic liver disease and liver cancer.
3. Garlic: Garlic cloves are not just known for the strong flavor but also for its medicinal properties. It can assist your liver to activate enzymes which can flush out toxins. Allicin and selenium in garlic can help in cleansing the liver.
4. Green tea: Its just an understatement to say that green tea is beneficial for your health. From obesity to liver health, green tea has got multiple benefits. A popular drink for weight loss, green tea can help in reducing overall fat content and fights against oxidative stress which can prevent signs of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease.
5. Grapes: Loaded with antioxidants, the anti-inflammatory property of grapes help in preventing liver damage.
6. Oatmeal: Oats are a fibre rich food. Oats have got a compound called beta-glucans which can reduce the amount of fat stored in the liver, further helping in liver protection
7. Plant foods: There are range of plant foods which can be super beneficial for your liver, such as
8. Olive oil: Monosaturated fat content of olive oil can help in reducing oxidative stress. Reduction of oxidative stress by these healthy fats can help in improving your liver's functioning.
