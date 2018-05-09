3 Tablespoons Of This Drink In A Day Will Help You Lose Belly Fat And Lower Cholesterol Levels
HIGHLIGHTS
- Resveratrol in red wine is rich in anti-inflammatory properties
- Red wine also has the cancer prevention properties
- Regular consumption of garlic lowers bad cholesterol levels
Who wants to lose weight in a slow and steady way? Bet no one raised their hand to this one! With the increasing incidence of obesity and the health problems it brings along, quick weight loss is the need of the hour. And it's not just weight loss, any person who values his or her health will dig out some remedies which can be beneficial for him/her without having to spend a bomb. Of the many remedies you will come across for losing belly fat and lowering cholesterol levels, we bring to you the one remedy which will help you achieve your goal in the blink of an eye. We bring to you a powerful potion which will boost your immune system, purify your blood and strengthen all other organs of your body. Besides this, it boosts your body metabolism and cleanses your internal by eliminating toxins from your body. And to get these benefits, all you need is two ingredients!
How to prepare?
To prepare this powerful potion, you need garlic and red wine, that's it! Follow this procedure for preparation:
1. Take 12 peeled cloves of garlic and half a liter of wine
2. Cut the garlic cloves and keep them in a jar
3. Pour the wine in this jar and close it
4. Keep it in a sunny place for 14 days
5. Keep shaking the jar every day
6. After 14 days, strain this liquid and store it in a dark, glass bottle
7. Drink one tablespoon of this drink three times a day for 30 days
8. After this, take a six-month break
9. This drink is enriched with antibiotic and antibacterial properties which can help you fight cancer
Benefits of red wine and garlic for overall health
Individually, garlic and red wine are blessed with the properties which boost heart health. Resveratrol in red wine is rich in anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It prevents blood clots from forming, thereby lowering the risk of heart attacks and heart failure. Red wine also has the cancer prevention properties; a substance in red wine prevents the growth and spread of cancer cells in the body.
On the other hand, garlic has the ability to boost brain function as well. It prevents the brain from toxicity and boosts memory function. Regular consumption of garlic lowers bad cholesterol levels and controls your blood pressure. And the weight loss benefits are a bonus!
Now imagine, when these two will be combined, how beneficial they can be for your overall health!
Here's how this drink will benefit your overall health:
1. Treats inflammatory diseases
2. Lowers bad cholesterol levels
3. Purifies the blood
4. Eliminates toxins from the body
5. Eliminates excess salt from the body
6. Boosts body metabolism
7. Reduces belly fat
8. Burns fat
9. Keeps blood vessels and heart healthy
10. Increases stamina
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.