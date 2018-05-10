Osteoarthritis: 7 Best Foods
Osteoarthritis is a leading cause of disability. Joint damage is the primary cause of osteoarthritis. These foods are what we recommend for osteoarthritis.
Osteoarthritis is the most common chronic joint problem. It is caused by the wear and tear of the cartilage and joint cushioning. When the cartilage is damaged, the bones start rubbing against each other every time you try to move. Remember that once damaged, cartilage cannot be repaired due to the absence of blood vessels. This results in stiffness and pain in the joints, thereby making it difficult for you to engage in daily life activities. It usually affects the hands, hips and knees. Osteoarthritis is a leading cause of disability. It is common among old people but it can affect adults of any age. Joint damage is the primary cause of osteoarthritis. This damage accumulates over the years; this is why this condition shows up in old age. Other causes of osteoarthritis include obesity, poor posture, family history and gender.
Osteoarthritis treatment is all about managing the symptoms. Thought the symptoms can be addressed with the help of medications and lifestyle changes, some dietary alterations may also prove helpful.
Here are 7 best foods which have been shown to reduce osteoarthritis inflammation. Take note.
1. Fish oil
According to a study published in the journal Rheumatology, diet can play an important role in the self-management of osteoarthritis. One gram of fish oil consumed every day has been stated effective in treating osteoarthritis inflammation. While analyzing 68 older studies in the same field, it was found that low doses of fish oil supplements, a capsule and a half, could reduce pain in osteoarthritis patients and improve their heart health. Essential fatty acids help in reducing joint inflammation.
Photo Credit: iStock
2. Spinach
The same study revealed that spinach could also prove effective in treating osteoarthritis pain. It is rich in vitamin K which is much needed by the certain proteins found in the bones and cartilage. They are also rich in beta carotene which destroys free radicals and prevents them from causing further damage to the joints.
3. Blueberries
Blueberries are a rich source of antioxidants which is beneficial for your health in a number of ways. It is beneficial for your joints too. It protects your body from inflammation and free radicals causing oxidative damage to healthy cells.
4. Lobster
Lobster is a rich source of vitamin E. This essential nutrient is, according to some studies, is required for fighting arthritis damage. According to a study, vitamin E and other antioxidants in your diet protect your knees from osteoarthritis.
Photo Credit: iStock
5. Green tea
Green tea is known as the healthiest drink in the world, and for good reason. A nice cup of green tea can help in relieving osteoarthritis symptoms. The anti-inflammatory properties of this tea help in preventing bone and cartilage damage. Three cups of green tea in a day can do wonders to your health, but only if you make it a part of your lifestyle and not treat it like an occasional change of flavor.
Photo Credit: iStock
6. Peanut butter
A spoonful of peanut butter can be the perfect serving of healthy fats for you. This healthy nut butter has a number of health benefits to offer; and one of the most potent benefits is relieving osteoarthritis pain. Vitamin B3 in peanut butter is considered to be more effective than placebo for reducing inflammation in the joints and improving flexibility.
Photo Credit: iStock
7. Spicy foods
Both inflammation and spices are associated with heat. Now this may sound like spicy foods are a big 'no no' for osteoarthritis patients. But as it turns out, these hot and spicy foods are actually beneficial for joint problems. Spices which add flavor to your food may reduce pain and inflammation in joints. Some of the best spices for your joints are turmeric, cinnamon, pepper, ginger and cayenne.
Photo Credit: iStock
