Weight Loss Without Dieting: 6 Science-Backed Ways
Going on a diet may not be the ideal way of losing weight. Try these science-backed tricks instead.
Research suggests that 9 out of 10 people fail to follow a diet religiously
Who loves to go on a diet? Bet no one raised their hands to this one! Dieting is perhaps the last thing anyone wants to do. Not only are they monotonous and restrictive, some fad diets are unhealthy too. Research suggests that 9 out of 10 people fail to follow a diet religiously. And those who slim down with the help of these diets experience a sudden drop in their metabolism. This makes it harder for them to lose weight. Experts believe that dieting and body cleanses are not the ideal technique for weight loss in the long run. They do not help you achieve a healthy BMI and maintain it. Instead, they believe in some science-backed methods of weight loss.
Here are 6 best ways of losing weight backed by science which have nothing to do with dieting.
1. Stay hydrated
Sometimes people confuse thirst with hunger. Most of the times, these people are dehydrated. They mix it with hunger pangs and end up eating too much. In this situation, one must drink water to curb the thirst. A study showed that people who drink more water consume lesser calories throughout the day. This is because water keeps them satiated for a longer period of time. These people consumed less sugar, salt, fat and cholesterol as well. If you feel that drinking just water is monotonous, you can zest it up a bit by adding some lemon juice, orange juice or honey to it.
Photo Credit: iStock
2. Aim for 7 to 8 hours of sleep
Most of us underestimate the importance of a sound sleep in our lives. We feel that we can operate well even without sleeping, which in no way is true. Experts say that lack of sleep could literally be killing us. Lack of sleep is one of the reasons why you feel hungry more often and eat more. Research shows that sleep-deprived people are more likely to gain weight in the long run. It snoozes that part of the brain which tells us that we are satiated.
3. Take time to eat breakfast
Most of us are in a hurry early in the morning. Those few minutes of laziness cost us our breakfast time. Sitting and enjoying breakfast is also beneficial for your health. Experts suggest that people who have a healthy and filling breakfast are less likely to put on belly fat as compared to those who skip their breakfast every morning. These people put on five to eight pounds every year. Breakfast meal may not be big and heavy. It should be enough to keep you full for long and prevent you from impulsive eating.
Photo Credit: iStock
4. Include a mid-morning and mid-afternoon snack
One way of inducing weight loss is eating well at longer intervals and the other way is eating a small amount of food at shorter intervals. So eat a moderate breakfast and then have a mid-morning snack. Then have your lunch and include a mid-noon snack. This way you won't binge-eat and stay full as well. It will cut down your calorie intake and induce weight loss in the long run.
5. Exercise in the morning
Studies show that working out in the morning on an empty stomach helps you lose 20% more weight than others. This is attributed to the fact that early morning workouts use up stored fat as fuel. If you are worried that this may spike up your appetite, relax! Experts reveal that this practice has no effect on your appetite. They suggest that drinking a chocolate-flavored drink for recovery will help you achieve this.
Photo Credit: iStock
6. Include more nuts and fruits in your diet
Nuts and fruits are the best mid-day snacks. Nuts are a great source of healthy fats and proteins. These nuts reduce your risk of heart disease by lowering bad cholesterol levels. Fruits are a great way of adding nutritious fiber to diet. It gives your vitamins, minerals and water. All sorts of fruits should be included in diet to get maximum benefits.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
