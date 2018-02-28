Use These Plants To Get Rid Of Bloating Naturally
Bloating can be treated easily with the help of some simple, plant-based natural remedies.
The most distressing thing after a nice, sumptuous and delicious meal is that moment when your stomach starts to fill up on gas and makes you feel uneasy. You feel twice as big and everyone can tell that because you are bloated. You feel too heavy to get up and move and end up sitting in the same place for a long time, which again is a very unhealthy habit. Bloating takes place when your digestive system fails to keep up with you or the food you ate. And let's admit that this has happened to all of you out there at some point of time!
Thankfully, bloating can be treated easily with the help of some simple, plant-based natural remedies. Here we enlist 7 such plants which will help you get rid of bloating in no time. Keep reading...
1. Caraway
For centuries, this little Persian cumin has played an important role to treat bloating. If you ever have a feeling that some gas has been trapped in your stomach, just chew some caraway seeds and let it out in no time.
2. Anise
This little star-shaped spice is usually used to add a distinct flavor to your food. But not many are aware of its benefits to treat bloating. Anti-spasmodic properties of this spice provide relief to your digestive tract and prevent cramping. It also possesses carminative properties which release gap and prevent bloating.
3. Turmeric
Turmeric or curcumin in turmeric is rich in anti-inflammatory properties which have been found effective to treat indigestion and bloating. In a study, it was found that 87% people, who were dealing with indigestion, benefitted greatly from the consumption of turmeric.
4. Peppermint
The minty-fresh flavor of peppermint makes it a universal favorite. But not many are aware of its benefits to treat indigestion and bloating. It improves the production of bile which helps the body digest fats better. This way food passes through the stomach more easily.
5. Apple cider vinegar
Unprocessed and raw ACV helps in boosting your body metabolism. It gets your digestive system to work. One tablespoon of ACV diluted in a glass of hot water before your meals can be a preventive measure against bloating.
6. Activated charcoal
If you thought that activated charcoal only benefits your skin, this one will make you think twice. According to The American Journal of Gastroenterology, activated charcoal is helpful in preventing gas and bloating due to a heavy gas-producing meal.
7. Cinnamon
This pleasantly fragrant spice has been known for a very long time now for its medicinal properties. It is blessed with antioxidants and it possesses anti-inflammatory properties which make it an effective natural remedy for bloating. It eases gas passage, thereby reducing pressure on the abdomen.
