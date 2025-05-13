Add Carom Seeds To Your Diet To Achieve These Benefits
Carom seeds are quite healthy, they are packed with fibre, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, making them a natural remedy for various ailments. Read on to find out its health benefits.
Regular but moderate consumption of carom seeds can support overall wellness
Carom seeds, also known as ajwain, are tiny, oval-shaped seeds commonly used in Indian cooking and Ayurvedic medicine. Despite being called seeds, they are actually the fruits of the ajwain herb. Carom seeds have a strong, thyme-like flavour due to the presence of thymol, a powerful compound known for its antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties. They are traditionally used to aid digestion, relieve gas and bloating, and add aroma to food. Carom seeds are quite healthy, they are packed with fibre, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, making them a natural remedy for various ailments. Read on as we discuss the many health benefits of carom seeds.
Here are 10 health benefits of carom seeds
1. Improves digestion
Carom seeds are widely recognised for their digestive benefits. The thymol in the seeds stimulates the secretion of gastric juices, which helps break down food more efficiently. This relieves indigestion, bloating, and gas, making ajwain water or tea a common remedy after heavy meals.
2. Relieves acidity and heartburn
Carom seeds have alkaline properties that help balance stomach acidity. By reducing excessive acid buildup, they can prevent or ease symptoms of heartburn and acid reflux. Many people chew a pinch of ajwain after meals to neutralise stomach acid.
3. Combats respiratory issues
Thymol also has bronchodilating and expectorant effects, making carom seeds helpful in managing coughs, asthma, and bronchitis. Drinking ajwain-infused water or inhaling steam with ajwain can help loosen mucus and clear the airways.
4. Supports weight loss
Carom seeds may assist in weight loss by boosting metabolism and improving digestion. Better digestion ensures nutrients are absorbed efficiently, and faster metabolism may help the body burn fat more effectively. Drinking ajwain water on an empty stomach is a common practice for weight management.
5. Relieves menstrual pain
Ajwain has natural pain-relieving and anti-spasmodic properties, which can soothe menstrual cramps. Its warming nature also helps improve blood circulation, further easing period-related discomfort when consumed as a warm drink.
6. Fights infections
Thanks to its antimicrobial and antifungal properties, carom seeds help combat harmful pathogens. Thymol and carvacrol in the seeds inhibit bacterial growth, making ajwain useful in preventing and treating minor infections, especially in the digestive and urinary tract.
7. Regulates blood pressure
Ajwain contains compounds that act as calcium channel blockers, which help relax blood vessels and improve blood flow. This may lead to modest reductions in blood pressure, especially when combined with a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
8. Relieves toothache and oral issues
Ajwain's antiseptic and numbing properties help relieve toothaches and prevent oral infections. Applying ajwain oil or chewing the seeds can reduce tooth pain, freshen breath, and fight bacteria in the mouth.
9. Enhances skin health
The antibacterial and anti-inflammatory nature of carom seeds makes them effective in treating minor skin issues like acne, pimples, and itching. A paste made from crushed ajwain seeds can be applied to the skin to reduce irritation and bacterial infections.
10. Helps with arthritis and joint pain
Ajwain's anti-inflammatory compounds may help ease arthritis symptoms and joint stiffness. Consuming ajwain or applying its oil topically can reduce swelling and pain. Warm ajwain compresses are also a traditional remedy for sore muscles and joints.
Regular but moderate consumption of carom seeds can support overall wellness.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.