7 Amazing Benefits Of Chamomile You Should Know
Chamomile tea has anti-inflammatory properties
Derived from the Asteraceae family of plants, chamomile flowers can be used for various health benefits. The most popular form of using chamomile is making a chamomile tea. Comprising flavonoids, sesquiterpenes, and other powerful antioxidants, chamomile tea is said to have some surprising effects on the body. While usually, people consume chamomile tea as a beverage, it can also be applied on different parts of the body for skin and hair care purposes. Read more to know more the about amazing benefits of chamomile tea:
1. Skin care
Because of its anti-inflammatory properties and antioxidants, chamomile tea can be applied on the skin to treat various skin conditions such as eczema. The tea helps in healing certain unwanted reactions on the skin by eliminating oxidative stress and boosting the immune response in affected areas of the skin.
2. Boosts immune system
Consumption of chamomile tea can do wonders in terms of boosting your immune system. It contains a compound called phenolic, which helps in fighting bacterial infections in the body. People with weak immune systems must try and have at least 3 glasses of the tea in a weak.
3. Relieves discomfort caused during menstruation
Anti-inflammatory properties in chamomile tea helps in dealing with the discomfort caused during menstrual cycles, like bloating, cramps, mood swings and anxiety.
4. Relieves stress
Chamomile tea works wonders for reducing stress and anxiety. The warm and comforting nature of the beverag increases levels of serotonin and melatonin in your body. Having 1 or 2 cups of chamomile tea in a day can remarkably reduce chronic stress in all circumstances.
5. Controls diabetes
Chamomile tea is also helpful in lowering the blood sugar levels and regulating insulin in the blood in people suffering from diabetes.
6. Treats stomach aches
Most problems related to stomach and digestion can be improved by consumption of chamomile tea. It has anti-inflammatory properties that help to ease the twisting nature of your gut and allows passage of gas and smoother bowel movements.
7. Hair care
People have reported to experience an improved hair quality because of consumption of chamomile tea. It helps in reducing irritation on scalp, fortifying hair strands and also reducing dandruff. Hair gets silkier and smoother than before because of chamomile tea.
