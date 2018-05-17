Tulsi Tea: 7 Amazing Health Benefits
Tulsi gives your body the strength to cope with stress. Its leaves can either be consumed orally or applied in the form of a paste. Are you aware of the health benefits of Tulsi tea?
HIGHLIGHTS
- Tulsi leaves can be consumed orally or applied in the form of a paste
- Tulsi tea is by far the strongest remedy for dry cough
- Tulsi tea enhances vision and memory power as well
Tulsi is the Sanskrit name of Holy Basil plant. This plant holds great religious significance in Hinduism. But more than that, this plant has a wide variety of health benefits to offer. In Ayurveda, the seeds and leaves of this plant are used to make medicinal concoctions for treating a wide variety of health problems. Besides treating various infections, Tulsi gives your body the strength to cope with stress. Tulsi leaves can either be consumed orally or applied in the form of a paste. But there is a better way to include this anti-inflammatory herb in your diet, and that is drinking it in the form of Tulsi tea.
How to prepare Tulsi tea?
Before listing its many benefits, let's take a look at how this medicinal beverage is prepared.
1. Heat a cup of water in a pan
2. Add 5-7 tulsi leaves to the pan
3. Now cover it and allow it to boil for a few minutes
4. Turn off the stove and allow this drink to cool
5. Strain it and drink it
6. You can also add black pepper, cinnamon and cloves to make it a herbal concoction
So now that you are ready with your refreshing cup of Tulsi tea, take a closer look at the many health benefits of this drink.
1. Treating dry cough
Dry cough in no way can feel good. It takes a strong toll on your health and your mood as well. In Ayurveda, the leaves and seeds of this medicinal plant are used to prepare herbal concoctions to boost immunity and to fight infections. For dry cough, Tulsi tea is by far the strongest remedy. It is also quite effective for common cold and flu-like symptoms. In a nutshell, Tulsi tea boosts your respiratory health.
2. Reduces stress
The refreshing flavor and aroma of this medicinal plant helps in reducing stress. This plant has a soothing effect on your mind and it keeps anxiety at bay. If you are experiencing a tough situation in life or going through a great deal of stress, just gulp a glass of Tulsi tea for relief. You can also prepare a paste of Tulsi leaves and apply it on your forehead for relief.
3. Diabetes control
The most important thing about keeping diabetes under control is to check blood sugar levels. When the pancreas does not produce enough insulin or the body stops responding to insulin, the blood sugar levels increase. Beyond a point, it can be fatal as well. Tulsi tea can be a great remedy for controlling blood sugar levels. The properties of this tea stimulate the pancreas to produce more insulin and reduce insulin resistance in the body. The most important aspect of this tea is that it prevents sudden blood sugar spikes in the body.
4. Correcting sleep patterns
Lack of sleep is a contributing factor to a number of health conditions. It results in stress and anxiety, which further results in serious problems. Tulsi tea is a powerful remedy for this because it acts like a sedative. The stimulating properties of this tea relax your mind and allow it to go into a deep sleep, thereby reducing the risk of serious diseases.
5. Cancer prevention
Antioxidants in this tea neutralize the negative effects of free radicals on your body, thereby reducing the risk of cancer. Anti-carcinogenic properties of this medicinal tea make it a reliable remedy for various types of cancers.
6. Heart health
Antioxidant properties of this super-healthy beverage promote better heart health. They enhance the functions of the heart and protect it against serious health conditions like heart strokes. This nutritious tea is one of the healthiest beverages for cardiovascular diseases. It enhances vision and memory power as well.
The properties of this tea help you fight a number of dental health conditions. An active component in this tea removes cavity and plaque-causing bacteria. It also helps with bad breath problems. The anti-bacterial properties of this tea make it the perfect solution for dental health problems.
