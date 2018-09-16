7 Amazing Home Remedies For Turning Grey Hair Into Black
Hair primarily turns grey when melanocytes around hair follicle decrease or stops production of melanin. Read below to know some amazing home remedies which can help turning grey hair into black.
Home remedies for turning black hair into grey hair can protect hair from chemicals in hair dyes
Grey strands of hair are really a person's most devastating nightmare. Hair primarily turns grey when melanocytes around hair follicle decrease or stops production of melanin. Keratin is the main protein which builds up hair. Absence or deficiency of melanin in keratin causes hair greying. Deficiency of melanin can be caused because of genetics, age and hormonal changes in the body. Chemical dyes to blacken hair and redeem hair's lustre and shine may have harmful effects on in the long run. So, in this article, we talk about some natural remedies which can help turning grey hair into black. Keep reading...
7 home remedies for turning grey hair into black:
1. Black tea
Applying black tea to your grey hair can make hair black gradually. It also helps in increasing volume of hair and makes hair shinier. Use the black tea mask twice a week and avoid using a shampoo after it, for effective results.
2. Coconut oil and lemon
Both coconut oil and lemon are great ingredients for hair. They help in preserving pigment cells in hair follicles and make hair blacker day by day. It is suggested that you apply coconut oil and lemon mixture on your hair twice a week for good results.
3. Amla
Amla is great for hair and has proven to be even more beneficial when you use it as dye paste. You can mix amla juice with henna and apply it on hair. amla gives hair sufficient strength and helps the scalp redeem its lost moisture. Henna's anti-bacterial and antifungal properties help in maintaining pH level of scalp. Combination of amla and henna is probably the best home remedy to cure greyness. Apply the pack once in a month for effective results.
4. Potatoes
You can make a really easy potato mask at home which will blacken your hair gradually but effectively. All you have to do is to boil a potato to a point where the starch solution starts to be produced. Then just use the strained liquid from the potato peels and apply it to your hair. Rinse it off with water. Starch solution of potato helps in restoring hair pigment and prevents greying.
5. Ribbed gourd
Ribbed gourd too helps in the restoration of hair pigment in the scalp and helps grey hair to turn black naturally. You just have to boil a ribbed gourd, add it to coconut oil and apply when the solution has cooled down. This pack helps in strengthening hair roots. Apply this mask two to three times a week for effective results.
6. Oats
Oats are famous for their numerous health benefits, but did you know that it can also turn grey hair into black? You can consume oats in the form of daily breakfast or make a paste out of it by adding almond oil to it. The rich presence of biotin in oats proves to be a great healer of grey hair. Biotin helps hair darken and nourishes them deeply. The oats paste can also be used as a natural conditioner. We recommend you to apply this paste once a week.
7. Onion juice
Onion juice has been found to be rich in catalase, an enzyme responsible for darkening hair from the roots. Onion juice is a good source of biotin, magnesium, copper, vitamin C, phosphorus, sulphur, Vitamins B1 and B6, and folate. These help in the blackening of hair and also help in preventing hair fall. To make an onion pack, all you have to do is extract juice from an onion and apply it on hair, particularly on the roots. Leave the pack for 40 minutes and rinse it off. This pack can be applied twice a week for effective results.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
