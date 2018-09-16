ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  7 Amazing Home Remedies For Turning Grey Hair Into Black

7 Amazing Home Remedies For Turning Grey Hair Into Black

Hair primarily turns grey when melanocytes around hair follicle decrease or stops production of melanin. Read below to know some amazing home remedies which can help turning grey hair into black.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Sep 16, 2018 12:02 IST
3-Min Read
7 Amazing Home Remedies For Turning Grey Hair Into Black

Home remedies for turning black hair into grey hair can protect hair from chemicals in hair dyes

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Black tea can help in turning grey hair into black
  2. Chemicals in hair dyes can have harmful effects in the long run
  3. Onion juice is one of the most effective home remedies for grey hair

Grey strands of hair are really a person's most devastating nightmare. Hair primarily turns grey when melanocytes around hair follicle decrease or stops production of melanin. Keratin is the main protein which builds up hair. Absence or deficiency of melanin in keratin causes hair greying. Deficiency of melanin can be caused because of genetics, age and hormonal changes in the body. Chemical dyes to blacken hair and redeem hair's lustre and shine may have harmful effects on in the long run. So, in this article, we talk about some natural remedies which can help turning grey hair into black. Keep reading...

7 home remedies for turning grey hair into black:

1. Black tea


RELATED STORIES

Is Your Hair Falling Or Thinning? Health Expert Luke Coutinho Suggests Some Natural Remedies

The primary reason of hair fall can be deficiency of the important nutrients and vitamins like iron and zinc. If the red blood cell count is low in your body you should include dates, nuts and seeds, apples, spinach, lentils and lemons in your diet

Melasma: Simple And Effective Home Remedies To Deal With It

Melasma: According to the American Academy of Dermatology, melasma affects an estimated six million people in the United States and is more common among women than men.

Applying black tea to your grey hair can make hair black gradually. It also helps in increasing volume of hair and makes hair shinier. Use the black tea mask twice a week and avoid using a shampoo after it, for effective results.

sra84t38

Black tea can help turning grey hair into black
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Can Dandruff Lead To Hair Loss?

2. Coconut oil and lemon

Both coconut oil and lemon are great ingredients for hair. They help in preserving pigment cells in hair follicles and make hair blacker day by day. It is suggested that you apply coconut oil and lemon mixture on your hair twice a week for good results.

b9868uk8

Coconut oil is excellent for hair
Photo Credit: iStock

3. Amla

Amla is great for hair and has proven to be even more beneficial when you use it as dye paste. You can mix amla juice with henna and apply it on hair. amla gives hair sufficient strength and helps the scalp redeem its lost moisture. Henna's anti-bacterial and antifungal properties help in maintaining pH level of scalp. Combination of amla and henna is probably the best home remedy to cure greyness. Apply the pack once in a month for effective results.

q73728go

Amla is an effective home remedy for turning grey hair into black
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: This Is What Your Eyes, Skin And Hair Tell About Your Health

4. Potatoes

You can make a really easy potato mask at home which will blacken your hair gradually but effectively. All you have to do is to boil a potato to a point where the starch solution starts to be produced. Then just use the strained liquid from the potato peels and apply it to your hair. Rinse it off with water. Starch solution of potato helps in restoring hair pigment and prevents greying.

rm1i96k8

Potatoes help in preventing hair greying
Photo Credit: iStock

5. Ribbed gourd

Ribbed gourd too helps in the restoration of hair pigment in the scalp and helps grey hair to turn black naturally. You just have to boil a ribbed gourd, add it to coconut oil and apply when the solution has cooled down. This pack helps in strengthening hair roots. Apply this mask two to three times a week for effective results.

Also read: Is Your Hair Falling Or Thinning? Health Expert Luke Coutinho Suggests Some Natural Remedies

6. Oats

Oats are famous for their numerous health benefits, but did you know that it can also turn grey hair into black? You can consume oats in the form of daily breakfast or make a paste out of it by adding almond oil to it. The rich presence of biotin in oats proves to be a great healer of grey hair. Biotin helps hair darken and nourishes them deeply. The oats paste can also be used as a natural conditioner. We recommend you to apply this paste once a week.

7. Onion juice

Onion juice has been found to be rich in catalase, an enzyme responsible for darkening hair from the roots. Onion juice is a good source of biotin, magnesium, copper, vitamin C, phosphorus, sulphur, Vitamins B1 and B6, and folate. These help in the blackening of hair and also help in preventing hair fall. To make an onion pack, all you have to do is extract juice from an onion and apply it on hair, particularly on the roots. Leave the pack for 40 minutes and rinse it off. This pack can be applied twice a week for effective results.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information. 

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

 

Home Remedies

7 Amazing Home Remedies For Turning Grey Hair Into Black
7 Amazing Home Remedies For Turning Grey Hair Into Black

................... Advertisement ...................

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Apple Shaped Body (With More Belly Fat) Found To Be Unhealthier Than Pear Shaped Body; Ways To Cut Down Belly Fat You Must Know

FDA Chief Calls Youth Use Of Juul, Other E-cigarettes An 'Epidemic'

Coffee May Prolong Lifespan For People With Kidney Disease

Centre Bans Saridon And 328 Other Fixed Dose Combinations: Here's What Our Experts Have To Say

Yes, Back Pain In Teenagers Could Make Them Smoke! Know How

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES