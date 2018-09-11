Dealing With Hair Fall And Hair Thinning? Celeb Health Coach Luke Coutinho Suggests Some Ways To Avoid Hair Fall Naturally
The primary reason of hair fall can be deficiency of the important nutrients and vitamins like iron and zinc. If the red blood cell count is low in your body you should include dates, nuts and seeds, apples, spinach, lentils and lemons in your diet
Tips for healthy hair
HIGHLIGHTS
- Patience and some lifestyle changes can help you with hair fall
- Losing weight drastically can lead to hair damage
- Olive oil and cinnamon can do wonders for hair growth
Want to get healthy hair? Hair are said to be the crowning glory and it is absolutely normal if you are dealing with excessive hair fall or hair damage. It is important to remember that the condition of your hair and skin can be an indication of the state of the body on the inside. Therefore, it is extremely important to take care of your hair and skin for the long term benefits. Patience, some lifestyle changes and some hair care tips can help you with hair thinning and hair fall.
Also read: Want To Achieve A Flat Stomach, Shiny, Thick Hair And Glowing Skin? Rujuta Diwekar Tells All About Them
Health Coach Luke Coutinho in his Facebook video suggested some causes of hair fall and ways to avoid it.
Some causes of hair fall:
- Nutritional deficiency: The primary reason of hair fall can be deficiency of the important nutrients and vitamins like iron and zinc. If the red blood cell count is low in your body you should include dates, nuts and seeds, apples, spinach, lentils and lemons in your diet
- Losing weight drastically: When you lose weight drastically or over train it can lead to hair fall.
- Thyroid: Men and women who have thyroid problems can face the problem of hair fall. But they can fix it their thyroid problem some lifestyle changes and adequate nutrition
- Protein: Proteins are said to be the building blocks of the body. Therefore, over-consumption or under-consumption of protein can also lead to hair fall. Ensure that you include good quality of proteins in your diet. For instance, the combination of rice and lentils is a perfect source of protein and can do wonders for hair.
- High blood pressure: People with high levels of blood pressure may tend to lose their hair far more quickly
Also read: This Is What Your Eyes, Skin And Hair Tell About Your Health
Here are some tips which can help us deal with hair fall:
1. Vitamins: Some vitamins like vitamin C and biotin help promote hair growth.The human body needs to produce collagen, which is essential for healthy hair and skin. One must take vitamins from food or supplements. Foods like citrus fruits, broccoli and spinach should be included in your diet.
2. Stress: Too much stress about anything be it relationship, work or financial can lead to damaged hair.If you reduce stress in your life you can promote healthy hair growth. You can start doing yoga or meditation to reduce the stress in your life.
3. Olive oil and cinnamon: You can prepare a hair mask by mixing cinnamon powder and olive oil. You should apply this mask at least twice a week. This will not only solve the problem of hair fall but will also give a nice texture to your hair and make your hair voluminous.
Also read: Frizzy Hair During Monsoons? Top Tips For Hair Care During Monsoons
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.