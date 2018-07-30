This Is What Your Eyes, Skin And Hair Tell About Your Health
The first few symptoms of certain health issues like heart diseases, kidney problems, high blood pressure and osteoporosis often appear in different ways on eyes, skin and hair.
Your eyes, skin and hair can show symptoms of underlying health conditions
Do you know? Your eyes, skin and hair can indicate a lot about your health! Blisters or acne on skin, hair fall, grey scale, red eyes, etc. are all symptoms which may be indicative of an underlying health condition. The first few symptoms of certain health issues like heart diseases, kidney problems, high blood pressure and osteoporosis often appear in different ways on eyes, skin and hair. In this article, we will talk about the 10 things that your eyes, skin and hair tell about your health. Read on...
Here is what your eyes, skin and hair tell about your health:
Eyes
Many health conditions can be detected through our eyes. This is the reason why doctors first check eyes before progressing with diagnosis.
1. White rings around the iris are indicative of high cholesterol.
2. Twitchy eyes can be dealt with by avoiding use of phone or laptop. But being twitchy or teary eyed for too long can be indicative of a neurological problem.
3. Red spots on your eyes can indicate tiredness and lack of sleep. But dark red spots on your eyes can indicate diabetes. Diabetes is caused because of increased blood sugar. This results in swelling or bursting of blood vessels. The condition is known as diabetic retinopathy.
4. Night blindness is symptomatic of Vitamin A deficiency.
5. Dryness in the eyes could be because of dry weather of smoking. The condition is symptomatic of thyroid disease or other autoimmune conditions like lupus or rheumatoid arthritis.
6. Pain in the eyes could refer to tumor, infection and even multiple sclerosis. Pain in the eyes must not be left unchecked for too long.
Hair
1. Excess hair growth may indicate excess production of testosterone. Cutting down on sugar intake and exercising regularly can help in this situation. Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is another reason for excess hair growth.
2. Thinning eyebrows can be symptom of hyperthyroidism - which leads to hair loss. A patchy look on the outer third of your eyebrow can be because of an imbalance in production of thyroid hormone.
3. Hair thinning is commonly caused because of lack of proper diet. Hair shedding while combing may indicate lack of iron in the body.
Skin
1. Ageing is responsible for wrinkles on the skin. But if wrinkles appear before time, like during pre-menopause, it may indicate osteoporosis. Wrinkles in areas which are not exposed to the sun may be because of high blood pressure. It may also be indicative of cardiovascular diseases.
2. Hives or rashes on the skin can be caused because of stress. Stress makes your body react to certain foods, thus causing breakouts in the form of rashes and hives.
3. Having weak or brittle nails is symptomatic of nutrient deficiencies in the body. Any change in the texture of nails or peeling by the side of nails could signal kidney or liver problems.
4. Dry lips may be because of dehydration, riboflavin deficiency or yeast infection.
