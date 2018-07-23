6 Nutrition Myths You Need To Stop Believing
Nutrition myths: When it comes to nutrition, you become conscious and start believing anything you read or hear. All these create many kinds of nutrition myths which further result in confusion and it becomes hard to differentiate between the myths and facts.
Nutrition myths can be about the kind of food you eat, the way you should eat it and more
HIGHLIGHTS
- An average banana contains about 14 grams of sugar and 3 grams of fiber
- You should drink water according to your age, fitness and your diet
- Eating bread with high-calorie foods can lead to weight gain
When it comes to nutrition, every one becomes extremely conscious. People start looking up all the possible websites, nutrition blogs, and magazines. And most of the time you start believing all the information you read without caring much about crosschecking with an expert. Nutrition myths can be about the kind of food you eat, the way you should eat it and more. These can result in confusion and make things difficult for you. To reach a concrete decision about what is right and what is wrong, what the myth is and what is its comprehending fact, we prepared a list of 6 most popular nutrition myths of all time. Its high time for you to give up on these nutrition myths and take note of the facts instead.
Here's a list of 6 most popular nutrition myths of all time.
Myth 1: Bananas are healthy and have no negative effects on weight loss
Bananas are extremely healthy for the body as it reduces swelling, promotes weight loss, strengthens the nervous system and helps in the production of white blood cells. Yet, it harms the body when you go overboard in terms of consuming bananas. An average banana contains about 14 grams of sugar and 3 grams of fiber which slows down the absorption of sugar in the blood. This is one nutrition myth you need to give up on now.
Photo Credit: iStock
Myth 2: Carbohydrates are the worst
Carbohydrates are the primary fuel for your body. The amount of carbs your body needs certainly depends on the kind of body you have your size, age, activity, the duration of your workouts etc. The type of carbs you consume also matters; like it's always better to get whole foods like sweet potato instead of a doughnut. You should keep a check on how the carbohydrates are affecting your body, how your body is responding and if there is a need to alter your carb intake.
Nutrition myths about drinking more water need to stop. Drinking more water is not going to help you with healthier living rather it affects the body in many ways. When sodium decreases in your body, water enters the cell membrane which results in swelling up of cells. This further causes damage to muscle tissues, organs, and brain. You should drink water according to your age, fitness and the diet you consume.
Photo Credit: iStock
4. Myth 4: Breakfast is the most important meal of the day
The health benefits of eating breakfast regularly have indeed been overhyped. Studies have shown that people who eat breakfast regularly tend to have more Body Mass Index than those who do not have breakfast. Avoiding breakfast does not really slow down resting metabolic rate of your body. So from now, tell your parents, health bloggers, fitness freaks why it is fine even if you skip breakfast.
Photo Credit: iStock
Myth 5: Fresh foods over frozen foods
Even though fresh sounds better than canned and frozen, it does not mean that the former is more nutritious than the latter. It is true that fresh products are more appealing to a lot of people but the nutrient value is almost the same. Before undergoing minimal processing, frozen products are generally vine-ripened. In order to inactivate enzymes, most vegetables and some fruits undergo blenching in hot water for a few minutes before freezing. This also causes unfavorable changes in color, smell, flavor, and nutritional value.
Myth 6: Bread is bad for you
In the past few years, bread has taken over almost all the countries in different forms like pizza base, sandwich bread, buns etc. White bread is majorly gluten. It tends to be dense in calories and therefore easy to overeat. When you eat bread with other high-calorie foods, such as butter, peanut butter, jam, or honey, this can result in a caloric surplus and thus lead to weight gain. But nowadays, gluten-free bread is available which is way better than white bread.
