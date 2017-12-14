ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Top 3 Nutrients Essential For Boosting Your Memory Power

Top 3 Nutrients Essential For Boosting Your Memory Power

Here are some nutrients which you must have in order to improve your memory power.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Dec 14, 2017 11:49 IST
2-Min Read
Top 3 Nutrients Essential For Boosting Your Memory Power

These nutrients will help in improving your memory power to a great extent

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Magnesium improved long-term memory in rats
  2. Zinc deficiency is linked to Parkinson's or Alzheimer's diseases
  3. Omega-3 fatty acid is essential for brain's health

Markets these days are flooded with supplements and foods that claim to improve your memory. However, which one is best for our body, and which supplement will prevent those unwanted side effects? Knowing what to have to boost cognition can be a daunting experience for one and all. Along with these supplements, you also have to ensure that your body is getting the vital nutrients and vitamins. So here are three most essential nutrients that your body needs in order to boost your memory power:

1. Magnesium

One of the best qualities of consuming magnesium is that it improves the quality of sleep along with benefitting our memory. Studies have shown that magnesium improved the working and long-term memory in rats. Other benefits of magnesium include converting B vitamins for brain's health. Leafy greens, spinach and kale are all rich sources of magnesium.

RELATED STORIES

'You Need To Consume Fats To Absorb Nutritients From Veggies'

'Did You Know Crossword Puzzles Can Help You Stay Younger?'


2. Zinc

While how zinc affects the brain is yet unknown, scientists have linked its deficiency to diseases like Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease. Supplements of zinc help in dealing with symptoms of cold, a condition which is most common during winters. Beef, pumpkin seeds and shrimp are some examples of rich sources of zinc.

3. Omega-3 fatty acid

This vitamin is extremely essential for brain health. Its deficiency has been linked to cognitive decline and dementia. It is also good for a healthy heart. The Alpha linolenic acid (ALA) is a type of omega-3 which helps in maintaining the cholesterol levels in the body. Experts say that ALA also regulates blood pressure and helps in maintaining normal triglyceride levels, all of which lowers risks of heart problems. Foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids include oily fish, flax seeds and walnuts to name a few.

(With inputs from ANI)



More from doctor ndtv

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------

Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

HOME REMEDIES

Your Guide To Home Remedies For Knee Pain Management
Your Guide To Home Remedies For Knee Pain Management

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Viagra's Own Generic, Cheaper Version By Pfizer To Hit Markets Soon

Beat The Ill Effects Of Smog With Jaggery And Cranberries

Study Finds Potential Benefits Of Marijuana For HIV Patients

Beware! Birth Control Pills Can Increase Your Risk Of Cancer

Lack Of Sleep May Reduce Fertility And Cause Weight Gain. Signs That You're Sleep Deprived

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------