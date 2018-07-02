Here's How 30 Grams Of Protein For Breakfast Can Help You Lose Weight
A new study lays stress on the importance of proteins for weight loss. It says that this macronutrient should be eaten as breakfast in order to curb sugar cravings during the afternoon.
Proteins induce a sense of fullness and curb cravings
HIGHLIGHTS
- For weight loss, eat 30 gm of proteins within 30 mins of waking up
- Protein-rich diet induces a sense of fullness and curbs cravings
- Both plant-based and animal-based proteins are good for weight loss
Proteins for breakfast and weight loss
Experts suggest that eating the right kind of food for breakfast can help you lose significant amount of weight. The 30/30 weight loss plan needs you to eat 30 grams of protein within 30 minutes of waking up. This induces a sense of satiety and induces weight loss and weight management in the long run.
Nutritionist Monisha Ashokan says, "Well, I might not go by this rule always with my clients, but yes i can say, protein in your meals especially in breakfast helps to satiate you as it breaks down slowly in your body giving prolonged fullness. Hence curbing your cravings to binge on anything sweet, having said that losing weight again depends on your total intake of calories and correspondingly total calorie expenditure."
Filling up on proteins as the first thing in the morning helps in controlling the reward centres of your brain. This signals the control food motivation to prevent you from indulging less. The filling aspects of protein are what you need to keep hunger pangs at bay and cut down on your calorie consumption. Eating protein as the first thing in the day helps you curb cravings during the day. And if you include the same in your lunch, it keeps a check on your afternoon cravings as well. The key to proper weight management is eating smaller meals at longer intervals.
Which is the best type of protein?
When we say proteins, it includes a wide variety of foods. However, it is important for you to see if you are eating the best type of protein in the right way or not. A wide variety of proteins are recommended for breakfast. Both plant-based and animal-based proteins are good but the processed meats like bacon and sausages are not recommended for breakfast. Include eggs, Greek yogurt, lentils, black beans and green leafy vegetables. Protein balls can also be eaten for breakfast. This will make for a perfect, protein-packed breakfast.
Could you consume too much protein for breakfast?
Well, it is quite likely for you to go overboard of something if you see too many health benefits associated with it. So is the case with proteins. But it is important for you to know how much proteins you need to take. While this diet mentions that you need to consume only 30 grams of protein, you need to know how to maintain the perfect balance between the nutrients in that meal and the upcoming meals of the day. For example, if you consumed 30 grams of protein for breakfast, you can cut down on your protein intake for the rest of the meals. This is recommended due to the many side effects of eating too many proteins. Some of the side effects of eating too many proteins include:
1. Weight gain
2. Diarrhea
3. Constipation
4. Dehydration
5. Loss of calcium
(Monisha Ashokan is a clinical nutritionist at Nourish Me, Delhi)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
