These 25 Whole Foods Are All You Need For Quick Weight Loss
Whole foods are foods that have not been processed or refined before they are eaten. They are considered as whole foods because they have been altered from their natural state.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Simple guideline to lose weight is eating more of whole foods
- Whole foods are full of fiber
- Whole foods are nutrient dense foods
Trying to lose weight, but confused about what foods you should eat to shed those extra kilos? There are a number of fad diets like Keto, Mediterranean, Vegan diet and many more which work for weight loss. But it might be difficult for you to stick to any of these fad diets. Also, they may have a negative impact on your health in the long run. Therefore, the simple basic guideline to lose weight easily and quickly is eating more and more of whole foods.
The other benefit of eating whole foods is that it is easier for you to eat less of the unhealthy fats such as trans fats and saturated fats which are often added to the ultra-processed foods and fast food. When your diet comprises mainly of whole foods your body gets all the nutrients like calcium, fiber, vitamins B and vitamin D, magnesium, protein, essential fatty acids and potassium which helps keep your cells functioning exactly as they were meant to.
Health benefits of eating whole foods:
1. Better digestion:
Fiber is the most important ingredient in the whole grains, fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, legumes and beans. Fiber is the most essential nutrient for blood sugar, digestion and maintaining a healthy heart. Whole foods, are full of natural insoluble and soluble fiber which aids in digestion and regularity along with keep you full.
2. Fiber:
As mentioned above, whole foods are rich in fiber. Fiber is automatically linked to weight loss. The nutrient helps you keep full for longer and curbs your hunger pangs. You feel satisfied for a long time, therefore you do not overeat in the next meal.
3. Antioxidants:
Antioxidants are essential for fighting free radical formation in the body and slowing the process of aging, inflammation and chronic diseases. Whole foods are rich in antioxidants which are beneficial for the overall health.
4. Amino acids:
Amino acids are the building blocks of proteins, which are used in every single process in the human body. Whole foods including vegetables, fruits, legumes, seeds, nuts and meat all contain a variety of amino acids. Therefore, you should include amino acids in your diet because our bodies cannot manufacture them.
25 whole foods which should be part of your diet if you want to lose weight quickly and effectively:
- Whole eggs
- Green leafy vegetables
- Chicken breast
- Nuts
- Oats
- Seeds
- Tuna
- Cruciferous vegetables
- Boiled potatoes
- Legumes
- Brussels Sprouts
- Beans
- Chickpeas
- Avocados
- Cottage cheese
- Yogurt
- Apple cider vinegar
- Coconut oil
- Figs
- Brown rice
- Milets
- Pseudo grains
- Salmon
