Top 5 Reasons Of Unexplained Weight Loss You Must Be Aware Of
Unexplained weight loss or losing without making an effort can be a cause of concern as it might be occurring because of an underlying health condition. Read below to know top reasons which might be the reason behind it.
Depression may be causing unexplained weight loss
Unexplained weight loss or losing without making an effort can be a cause of concern as it might be occurring because of an underlying health condition. A life-changing stressful event can also lead to weight loss. So not all unexplained weight loss is as serious. Loss of muscle, overactive thyroid and a mental health condition like depression can also be the reason behind unexplained weight loss. Losing more than 5% of your weight within a period of 1 year without making an effort should be checked with your doctor. Read below to know the common reasons which can be causing unexplained weight loss.
Top 5 reasons for unexplained weight loss
1. Hyperthyroidism
An overactive thyroid causes hyperthyroidism. This is a condition which occurs as a result of thyroid gland making too much thyroid hormone. An overactive thyroid gland will make a person burn calories despite having a good appetite. This will cause unexplained weight loss along with other symptoms such as intolerance to heat, fatigue, irregular heart rate, trouble in sleeping and light periods in women. Hyperthyroidism can be caused because of eating too much iodine or taking too much of thyroid medicine. Treatment of hyperthyroidism is dependent on how severe it is and also the age of the affected person. While adopting a healthy lifestyle is the natural and most effective way of treating hyperthyroidism, anti-thyroid medications can also be helpful. More severe cases might have to resort to radioactive iodine or surgery.
2. Loss of muscle
Yes, losing muscle can also be the reason for unexplained weight loss. Muscle loss is also termed as muscle wasting. Weakness in muscle is one of the major reasons for muscle loss. Muscles loss may even result in one of your limbs looking smaller than other. Muscle loss occurs because non-usage of muscles of muscles for a long time and lack of exercise. People in desk jobs or those who are bedridden are also at risk of muscle loss. Also, nerve damage, osteoporosis, stroke, injuries, burns, ageing and rheumatoid arthritis can lead to unexplained weight loss because of loss of muscle. It is with the help of proper exercise and nutrition that you can gain muscles.
3. Depression
Depression is a mental health condition which affects some parts of the brain which control appetite. It leaves a person having poor appetite and leads to unexplained weight loss. However, in some cases, depression may increase appetite and result in unexplained weight gain. Other symptoms of depression include loss of interest in hobbies, reduced energy, and poor levels of concentration. A depressed person remains sad for weeks at a go and either sleeps too much or sleeps too less. A person in depression may also experience thoughts of death or suicide. Treatment of depression is widely dependent on the people who are living with a depressed person. It is them who can help a person in depression come out of it by encouraging him/her to do stress-reducing activities and other things of choice. Antidepressants, psychotherapy and behavioural therapy are other ways to keep depression under control.
4. Diabetes
Type 1 diabetes can also be the reason behind unexplained weight loss. In this condition, immune system attacks cells which make insulin in the pancreas. Without insulin production, your body cannot use glucose for energy. Your body doesn't use glucose for energy without insulin. This results in high blood glucose. Unused glucose is removed by kidneys through urine. Calories are eliminated from the body along with sugar levels. Type 1 diabetes may also cause other symptoms like blurry vision, excessive hunger and thirst. People will also experience frequent urination, fatigue, dehydration and excessive hunger. People with type 1 diabetes need to ensure that they maintain a healthy weight along with regularly monitoring their blood glucose levels.
5. Rheumatoid arthritis
Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disease which attacks your immune system and the lining of joints, thus leading to inflammation. Chronic inflammation can speed up your metabolism and result in overall weight loss. Other common symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis include pain and swelling in joints. It causes joints to feel stiff in case you don't move for an hour or more. Obesity, smoking or second-hand smoking, hormonal changes, genes and age are all causes of rheumatoid arthritis. Exercising and medications can help in treatment of rheumatoid arthritis.
