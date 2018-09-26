Chickpeas Are Super Nutritious! But Is It Healthy To Eat Them Regularly?
Chickpeas are delicious legumes which are a rich source of protein, fibre, healthy fats and carbs, and numerous other vitamins and minerals. But is it healthy to consume chickpeas everyday? Read here to know...
Chickpeas are rich in protein and fibre, but regular consumption can hamper digestion
HIGHLIGHTS
- Chickpeas are a rich source of protein and fibre
- Chickpeas can prevent iron-deficiency and anaemia
- Consuming chickpeas regularly might not be suit your health
Chickpeas are widely popular across the world. Chickpeas are delicious legumes which are a rich source of protein, fibre, healthy fats and carbs, and numerous other vitamins and minerals. Chickpeas are versatile seeds which make for a great substitute for meat for vegans and vegetarians. The heart-healthy legumes are actually the most important ingredient in hummus - the popular Mediterranean dip which is a favourite of many! Chickpeas are so popular that in some parts of the world, they are consumed on a daily basis. In India, chickpeas are used for making chole or chana, which are one of the most popular Indian delicacies. But are chickpeas healthy enough to be consumed this often? Let's find out...
Nutrient content of chickpeas
Chickpeas contain protein, fibre and other important nutrients such as B-Vitamins, folate, calcium, potassium, phosphorus, zinc, iron and magnesium.
For vegetarians particularly, chickpeas are great since they make for a great source of protein. Furthermore, iron content in chickpeas makes them super healthy. Chickpeas can prevent iron-deficiency and anaemia. This is especially important for vegetarians and vegans since they do not they get their iron from meat sources. Iron also plays an important for boosting metabolism and producing energy.
Potassium in chickpeas can help in controlling balance of fluids and regulating blood pressure and heartbeat. Phosphorus, magnesium and calcium in chickpeas can help in preserving strength and bone structure.
Is it healthy to eat chickpeas regularly?
Turns out, eating chickpeas can actually be very helpful! People who are on a weight loss regime can benefit by including chickpeas in their diet. They are a rich source of protein - which is an essential requirement for weight loss. Proteins are required for building muscle mass. Furthermore, fibre content in chickpeas can help in feeling fuller for longer and improving digestion.
Eating chickpeas can also be beneficial for your cholesterol levels. They are healthy for people with heart diseases. People with diabetes can also benefit by including chickpeas in their diet.
But there are always two sides of the same coin! While including chickpeas in your diet may be beneficial for you, eating them daily may not be so healthy. Eating fibre and protein is good as far as your body is able to assimilate it. Excessive fibre or protein can lead to problems of indigestion like gas, bloating and acidity.
Medication for heart disease usually contains beta-blockers. These beta-blockers can increase potassium levels in blood. High-potassium foods such as chickpeas should be consumed in moderate quantities by people who are taking beta-blockers. High levels of potassium in the body can also be harmful for people whose kidneys are not fully functional. Damaged kidneys might not be able to filter excess potassium from the blood and this could be dangerous.
Thus, it is always better to have a variety of foods in your diet rather than focusing on only one kind of food because it has numerous health benefits.
