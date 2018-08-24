ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Eyes »  Do You Have A Drooping Eyelid(Ptosis)? Everything You Should Know About It

Do You Have A Drooping Eyelid(Ptosis)? Everything You Should Know About It

Drooping eyelids or Ptosis can be temporary as well as permanent. When it is present at birth it is called congenital ptosis. You can even develop in the later stages of your life.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Aug 24, 2018 05:33 IST
2-Min Read
Do You Have A Drooping Eyelid(Ptosis)? Everything You Should Know About It

Drooping eyelids: Causes, symptoms and home remedies

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Ptosis can be both temporary and permanent
  2. Droopy eyelids can block or greatly reduce your vision
  3. You should do some eye exercises regularly

When your upper eyelids sag a little or cover your pupil it is called ptosis or drooping eyelid. Unilateral ptosis affects one eye whereas bilateral ptosis affects both the eyes. It can be temporary as well as permanent. When it is present at birth it is called congenital ptosis. You can even develop in the later stages of your life as well. Depending on the severity of the condition, droopy eyelids can block or reduce your vision depending on how much it obstructs the pupil. In most cases, the condition will resolve, either naturally or through some medical intervention.

mqutv57o

Drooping eyelids: Causes, symptoms and treatment
Photo Credit: iStock


RELATED STORIES

Chennai: Aravind Hospitals Sets Up Super Specialty Eye Care Hospital Exclusively For The Poor

With the intention of providing high-end and quality eye care treatment and facilities to the underprivileged sections of the society, the Arvind Eye Hospital based in Madurai has launched its first super speciality eye care centre in Chennai.

Shocking: Doctors Find 27 Contact Lenses In 67 Year Old's Eye!

A strange blueish mesh was discovered by the doctors in the woman's eye who had actually come for cataract operation. The lenses were removed after a long diagnosis

Also read: Eyesight: Top 7 Ayurvedic Remedies To Improve Eyesight

Some causes of drooping eyelids you must know:

  •  Age or any kind of trauma
  •  Poor nutrition
  •  Age
  •  After effects of cataract surgery
  •  Weakness of the muscle that raises the eyelid
  •  Damage to the nerves that control that muscle
  •  Looseness of the skin of the upper eyelids
  •  Excessive consumption of alcohol and smoking
  •  Over-exposure to the sun

Also read:Dry Eye Syndrome: All You Need To Know About Causes, Symptoms And Treatment

Some common symptoms of drooping eye are:

  •  Watery or dry eyes and your face may look tired or weary
  •  One or both the upper eyelids sag
  •  The main areas to be affected will be around the eyes, and you may experience aching

Some home remedies which can manage your drooping eye:

  •  Use chamomile tea bag for compression and drink chamomile tea to reduce   inflammation
  •  Acupuncture may be effective if the root cause is neuromuscular.
  •  Vitamin B12
  •  Netrapana therapy which is an Ayurevedic practice of pouring warm ghee, salt and oil   over the eyes. It can strengthen the muscles and nerves
  •  Some eyelid strengthening exercises daily
  •  Eat beta carotene-rich foods
  •  Eat foods that are lutein-rich
  •  Avoid eyestrain
8mk72vp

Drooping eyelids: Home remedies can help you deal with it
Photo Credit: iStock

Some precautions while you are dealing with ptosis are:

  •  Migraine headache
  •  Muscle weakness in face, arms or legs
  •  Double vision
  •  Difficulty in swallowing
  •  Eye infection
  •  Bulging eye
  •  Pain in the eye or eye socket

Also read: Eye Care: 6 Best Tips You Need

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored by
Fortune VIVO
Diabetic? Maybe Its Time To Change Your Cooking Oil
Diabetic? Maybe Its Time To Change Your Cooking Oil
Watch: Make These Changes And Prevent Diabetes
Watch: Make These Changes And Prevent Diabetes
Dietary Changes For Better Management Of Diabetes
Dietary Changes For Better Management Of Diabetes
 

Home Remedies

Do You Have A Drooping Eyelid(Ptosis)? Everything You Should Know About It
Do You Have A Drooping Eyelid(Ptosis)? Everything You Should Know About It

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

All You Need To Know About Sleep Medication: It's Use And Abuse

Children, Teens Should Not Be On A Paleo Or Gluten-Free Diet

Want To Live Longer? Stick To These Healthy Habits.

School Teachers Can Help Increase Physical Activity In Kids

Simple Leg Exercises Can Reduce Negative Effects On Heart And Blood Vessels

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES