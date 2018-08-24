Do You Have A Drooping Eyelid(Ptosis)? Everything You Should Know About It
Drooping eyelids or Ptosis can be temporary as well as permanent. When it is present at birth it is called congenital ptosis. You can even develop in the later stages of your life.
Drooping eyelids: Causes, symptoms and home remedies
HIGHLIGHTS
- Ptosis can be both temporary and permanent
- Droopy eyelids can block or greatly reduce your vision
- You should do some eye exercises regularly
When your upper eyelids sag a little or cover your pupil it is called ptosis or drooping eyelid. Unilateral ptosis affects one eye whereas bilateral ptosis affects both the eyes. It can be temporary as well as permanent. When it is present at birth it is called congenital ptosis. You can even develop in the later stages of your life as well. Depending on the severity of the condition, droopy eyelids can block or reduce your vision depending on how much it obstructs the pupil. In most cases, the condition will resolve, either naturally or through some medical intervention.
Also read: Eyesight: Top 7 Ayurvedic Remedies To Improve Eyesight
Some causes of drooping eyelids you must know:
- Age or any kind of trauma
- Poor nutrition
- Age
- After effects of cataract surgery
- Weakness of the muscle that raises the eyelid
- Damage to the nerves that control that muscle
- Looseness of the skin of the upper eyelids
- Excessive consumption of alcohol and smoking
- Over-exposure to the sun
Also read:Dry Eye Syndrome: All You Need To Know About Causes, Symptoms And Treatment
Some common symptoms of drooping eye are:
- Watery or dry eyes and your face may look tired or weary
- One or both the upper eyelids sag
- The main areas to be affected will be around the eyes, and you may experience aching
Some home remedies which can manage your drooping eye:
- Use chamomile tea bag for compression and drink chamomile tea to reduce inflammation
- Acupuncture may be effective if the root cause is neuromuscular.
- Vitamin B12
- Netrapana therapy which is an Ayurevedic practice of pouring warm ghee, salt and oil over the eyes. It can strengthen the muscles and nerves
- Some eyelid strengthening exercises daily
- Eat beta carotene-rich foods
- Eat foods that are lutein-rich
- Avoid eyestrain
Some precautions while you are dealing with ptosis are:
- Migraine headache
- Muscle weakness in face, arms or legs
- Double vision
- Difficulty in swallowing
- Eye infection
- Bulging eye
- Pain in the eye or eye socket
Also read: Eye Care: 6 Best Tips You Need
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.