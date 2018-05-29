Eyesight: Top 7 Ayurvedic Remedies To Improve Eyesight
Ayurveda is perhaps the simplest and most natural way of improving eyesight. Here's how you can use Ayurveda to improve your eyesight.
In Ayurveda, failing vision is termed as drishti dosha
Poor eyesight has turned out to be a common occurrence in our world. It is of two types; nearsightedness or farsightedness. More and more people have either started wearing glasses and contact lenses to deal with poor eyesight. But does anyone like wearing them? Well, majority of these people do not like wearing glasses at all. Nevertheless, they have to. Another way of improving eyesight is pouring eye drops or taking medicines and let's admit it, we do not like this option too. And when no such option for dealing with eyesight comes to your rescue, there's one which helps you improve your eyesight the natural way. That's Ayurveda! In Ayurveda, failing vision is termed as drishti dosha and is believed to be the result of nervous debility, bowel problems or congestion.
Let's take a closer look at some of the best Ayurvedic remedies for improved eyesight.
1. Practice eye exercises
Some eye exercises help in making your eyes more flexible. These improve blood circulation to the eyes and help you maintain optimal vision. They reduce too much strain on your eyes and also improve your power of concentration. For this, you can try rolling your eyes in both clockwise and anticlockwise direction for a few seconds each. Blink in between the sets to give your eyes some rest. You can also try fluttering. Blink your eyes quickly for 20 to 30 seconds repeatedly. Practice this twice daily.
2. Ginkgo Biloba
This herb is another Ayurvedic remedy for improving eyesight. Besides improving vision, it also protects you from glaucoma and macular degeneration. Some studies say that it can be beneficial for retinopathy as well. This herb should not be given to children or to diabetics. Before opting for this herb, check with your doctor if you should consume it or not.
3. Almonds
Omega 3 fatty acids, vitamin E and antioxidants in almonds naturally improve your eyesight. They also help you improve memory power and concentration. For this you can either have almonds as is or prepare a paste of soaked almonds and drink it with a glass of milk. Do this every day for a few months, till you see some improvement.
Photo Credit: iStock
4. Fennel
Ancient Romans called fennel, 'the herb of sight' for a good reason. Nutrients and antioxidants in this herb slow down the progression of cataracts and promote healthier eyes. The bigger variety of seeds should be used for this purpose. Add a cup of almonds, fennel and sugar to a grinder and grind this to a powder. Eat one tablespoon of this powder with a glass of milk before going off to sleep. Repeat this for 40 days and see the improvement in your eyesight.
5. Wild asparagus
Ayurveda has it wild asparagus is excellent herb for improving eyesight. This herb has the ability to promote healthier and longer life of the eyes. For this, mix a teaspoon of wild asparagus with some honey and consume it daily with a cup of warm cow milk. Repeat this for a few months.
6. Amla (Indian gooseberry)
Amla is known as a powerful Ayurvedic remedy for improving eyesight. Indian gooseberry or amla is one of the best sources of vitamin C. This fruit is enriched with antioxidants and other powerful nutrients which can improve your eyesight. Vitamin C in amla improves the functioning of retinal cells and promotes healthier capillaries. For this, mix a few spoons of amla juice to half a cup of water. Drink this two times a day, in the morning and evening. The juice can also be consumed with honey.
Photo Credit: iStock
7. Stick to a healthy diet
Consuming a healthy diet is a powerful Ayurvedic remedy for improved eyesight. Nutrients like vitamin A, B, E, D and C, beta-carotene, and amino acids promote healthier eyes. Green leafy vegetables are another healthy option for improved eyesight. Foods like spinach, corn, beetroot, kale, broccoli, blueberries, eggs, nuts and fatty fish can help you improve your eyesight naturally.
