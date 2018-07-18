ASK OUR EXPERTS

Migraines: 7 Different Types Of Migraine Headaches

Migraines: 7 Different Types Of Migraine Headaches

Migraine is a severe, recurring, and extremely painful headaches. Usually, migraines are accompanied by nausea, vomiting and blurriness in vision. Were you aware of the different types of migraine?
Migraines: 7 Different Types Of Migraine Headaches

Migraine headaches are severe and extremely painful

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Symptoms of migraine are nausea, vomiting and blurriness in vision
  2. Migraine can be treated with enough sleep or excercise
  3. In extreme cases, migraine can be cured by surgery

Migraines are severe, recurring, and extremely painful headaches. Usually, migraines are accompanied by nausea, vomiting and blurriness in vision. It is suspected that migraines occur due to some activity in the brain. These activities in the brain can take place due to hormonal changes, emotional triggers or physical surrounding. Migraines can be also be caused due to a medicinal side effect. Migraine headaches can be identified by a throbbing pain on one particular side or the other. Usually, migraine headaches can be treated with enough sleep, reducing stress or physical exercise. But in extreme cases, surgery may be the ultimate cure for migraines. But before looking for the perfect cure, one should be able to identify the type of migraine they are suffering from.

c4l59eu8

Migraine occurs due to some abnormal activities in the brain

Here are 7 main types of migraine headaches:

1. Migraines with aura

Aura refers to visual symptoms like seeing lines, shapes, blurriness and loss of vision. When a person suffering from migraines starts experiencing aura, they know that they are about to have a headache. Neurological symptoms appear generally 10-60 minutes before an actual headache which does not last for more than an hour.

2. Migraine without aura

This type of migraine is also called the common migraine. It is usually accompanied by nausea, confusion, blurred vision and fatigue. These migraine attacks usually last from 4 to 72 hours. Movement, generally, makes it worse.

3. Migraine without headache

It is similar to migraine with aura. It is accompanied by all aura symptoms like temporary loss of vision, nausea and vomiting but no headache. Fever, dizziness and unexplained pain in a particular part of the body can also categorise as an aura migraine without headache.

4. Migraine with brainstem aura

This type of migraine mainly affects children and adolescents. This form of migraine is also like Aura migraine with headache that originates from the brainstem area. It does not affect the motor functions of one's body.

5. Hemiplegic migraine

Hemiplegic migraine is a rare but severe form of migraine which may cause temporary paralysis. The symptoms of hemiplegic migraine include vertigo, a pricking or stabbing sensation, speaking and vision problems. These symptoms may begin prior to the headache and persist during the headache. Hemiplegic migraine can be genetic.

6. Retinal migraine

Retinal migraine too is very rare. While experiencing retinal migraine, the patient may see colors and shapes. It may also make a person loose eyesight in one eye. The vision loss is temporary and usually lasts for about an hour.

7. Chronic migraine

Chronic migraine is characterized by headaches for over 15 days a month for a period of 3 months. Between these 15 days, 8 headaches are migraines. These migraines can take place with or without aura. They usually require predictive medications and behaviours to control. Such migraines are often disabling. Once the medication is stopped, not all chronic migraines may convert into episodic migraines.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

