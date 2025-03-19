Understanding Common Eye Problems In Children
This article explores some of the common eye problems in children, their symptoms, and the importance of regular eye check-ups for maintaining good vision health.
Good vision is crucial for a child's overall development, learning, and quality of life. However, many children suffer from undiagnosed eye problems that can impact their education, coordination, and daily activities. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), approximately 19 million children worldwide have visual impairments, with 12 million cases caused by refractive errors that can be easily corrected with proper eye care.
Common eye problems in children
Eye problems in children can range from mild refractive errors to more serious conditions that require medical intervention. Here are some of the most common childhood eye issues.
1. Refractive errors
Symptoms include squinting, eye strain, headaches, difficulty reading or watching TV for these eye problems in children.
a. Nearsightedness (Myopia): Difficulty seeing distant objects clearly.
b. Farsightedness (Hyperopia): Trouble focusing on nearby objects.
c. Astigmatism: Blurred vision due to an irregularly shaped cornea.
2. Lazy eye
Amblyopia occurs when one eye has weaker vision than the other, leading the brain to rely more on the stronger eye. If left untreated, it can cause permanent vision loss in the weaker eye. Symptoms include poor depth perception, frequent eye rubbing, and one eye appearing misaligned.
3. Crossed eyes
A condition where the eyes do not align properly and point in different directions. It can lead to double vision, poor depth perception, and eye strain. Early treatment with glasses, eye exercises, or surgery can prevent complications.
4. Digital eye strain
Prolonged exposure to screens from mobile devices, tablets, and computers causes discomfort.
Symptoms include Eye fatigue, headaches, blurred vision, and difficulty concentrating. The American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) recommends the 20-20-20 rule—taking a break every 20 minutes, looking at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds.
5. Eye infections
a. Conjunctivitis (Pink eye): A common infection causing red, itchy, watery eyes.
b, Styes: Painful bumps on the eyelid caused by a bacterial infection.
c. Precaution is proper hygiene, avoiding eye rubbing, and using prescribed eye drops.
6. Eye allergies
They are caused by dust, pollen, pet dander, or certain foods. Symptoms include red, itchy, swollen eyes, excessive tearing, and light sensitivity. Treatment is antihistamines, eye drops, and keeping allergens away.
7. Paediatric cataracts
A rare but serious condition where the lens of the eye becomes cloudy, affecting vision. Can be present at birth or develop in early childhood. Requires surgery for correction to prevent long-term vision loss.
Tips to maintain eye health in children
1. Encourage outdoor play to reduce the risk of myopia.
2. Limit screen time and follow the 20-20-20 rule.
3. Ensure a nutritious diet rich in vitamin A, C, and omega-3 fatty acids for eye health.
4. Maintain proper hygiene to prevent infections.
5. Use protective eyewear during sports or outdoor activities.
Children's eye health plays a vital role in their learning and development. Common eye problems in children like myopia, amblyopia, and digital eye strain can be managed with early detection and intervention. If parents notice any vision problems, they should seek medical attention promptly to ensure eye health in children and overall well-being.
