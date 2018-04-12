The Best Eye Care Tips Ever
Taking your eyes for granted can compromise with their beauty; or worse, your vision.
Try these simple techniques to take care of your eyes
HIGHLIGHTS
- UV rays of the sun lead to development of cataracts
- Vitamin deficiencies are known to affect retinal function
- Staring at a screen for too long can lead to eye-damage
The most sensitive organ of your body needs the most sensitive care; correction; it deserves the most sensitive care. We agree that taking an eye exam every day or every week is not feasible. But there are some simple ways you can take care of your eyes at home. No complicated procedures, no eye drops or any other trick involved; just some basic tips for eye care. Taking your eyes for granted can compromise with their beauty; or worse, your vision.
Also read: How To Manage Dry Eyes Naturally?
So let's cut to the chase and take a look at the best eye care tips ever.
1. Wear sunglasses
Now that the summer season is here, the UV rays of the sun will leave no stone unturned to harm your eyes in some way or the other. But there are always ways to protect them. One of the best ways of doing that is by wearing sunglasses. UV rays of the sun lead to the development of cataracts and wearing sunglasses delays this. Besides, it also prevents renal damage and the formation of wrinkles and dark circles around the eyes.
Smoking in no way can be termed beneficial for your health. It is directly linked to age-related macular degeneration. Also, people who smoke are at a higher risk of cataracts than people who do not smoke.
Also read: 5 Foods That Will Improve Your Eyesight
3. Eat well
Nutrition plays a very important role in all aspects of your health; so is the case with your eye health. Vitamin deficiencies are known to affect retinal function. To prevent this, eat more of carrots, citrus fruits, oily fish, non-meat sources of protein and green leafy vegetables; they are rich in all the nutrients essential for your eye health.
4. Use safety eyewear
If there are harmful materials of any kind in your home or at work, be sure to wear protective eyewear. This goes for sports like ice hockey and racquetball as well. Sometimes players can suffer from an eye injury while playing. Hence, players must make it a point to wear protective eyewear before playing the game.
Also read: Improve Your Eyesight With These Great Tips!
5. Do not look directly at the computer screen
One of the major causes of eye-damage in today's world is over-exposure to screens. Staring at a screen for too long can lead to eye damage. For this you can follow these tips:
- Wear glasses or contact lenses while looking at the screen
- Level your eyes with the top of the monitor so that you are looking down at the screen
- Use an anti-glare screen
- Blink more
- Rest your eyes after every 20 minutes
Also read: Can I use glasses along with contact lens?
6. Do not touch your eyes
Your hands touch a number of surfaces throughout the day. They may carry infections which you would never want to get in your eyes. So keep your hands off your eyes as much as possible.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.