Say Goodbye To Puffy Eyes And Dark Circles With These Remedies

Apart from disturbances in the sleep pattern, puffy eyes and dark circles can be caused because of poor lifestyle and unhealthy eating habits
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Nov 24, 2017 03:26 IST
3-Min Read
Daily habits and genetics can be reasons for dark circles and eye puffiness

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Insufficient water intake and stress can cause dark circles
  2. Eye water retention can cause eye puffiness
  3. Reduce salt intake to prevent water retention

Nobody likes waking up to puffy eyes and unwanted dark circles. Even people with flawless skin have faced problems of puffy eyes and dark circles and resorting to concealers or foundations are hardly of any help. And sleeping patterns or not getting enough sleep isn't the only reason for them. Your daily habits and even genetics can be the reason. While dark circles can be caused because of insufficient water intake, stress and prolonged illness, eye puffiness can be caused by eye water retention by excess water or lymphatic fluid in the eye.

Here are a few ways to prevent puffy eyes and dark circles:

Sleep with head elevated

Sleeping with your head at an elevated level prevents build-up of excess fluid in the eye.

Change pillow covers timely

Using the same pillow covers for a long time increases chances of dust accumulation over them. This can be a reason for eye allergies, itchiness, redness and puffiness. Change pillow covers regularly to reduce incidence of such allergies.

Cut down on salt

Have less salt during the day and at night. More salt causes water retention. Drink lots of water to keep yourself hydrated and prevent eye puffiness.

Cucumbers

For years, cucumbers have been used as effective remedy for eyes. The antioxidants and flavonoids in cucumber help in reducing redness, swelling and irritation. You can place a slice of cucumber on each eye and let it stay for 30 minutes. Feel nice and refreshed afterwards!
 

cucumber helps in reducing redness

Photo Credit: iStock

Potato slices

Potato slices stay cool for longer and contain an astringent that helps in removing water from under the eyes.

potato helps in removing water under the eyes

Photo Credit: iStock

Milk

Dip a cotton ball in milk and squeeze off the excess milk. Place it on the eye for around 15 minutes. This helps in shrinking the under-eye tissue.
milk helps in shrinking the under eye tissue

Photo Credit: iStock

Green or black tea

Green and black teas contain caffeine which constrict tiny blood vessels in the skin around the eyes. They also help in stimulating blood circulation. Place two tea bags in a mug of hot water. Let them come to room temperature and place on eyes for 15-30 minutes. Repeat twice a week. This will help tighten the skin under the eyes and will also provide soothing benefits.
 

green and black tea stimulate blood circulation

Photo Credit: iStock

Egg whites

Applying egg whites under the skin helps in tightening the skin under the eyes. You can apply with a brush or your fingers under the eye and let it sit for around 15 minutes. Rinse gently. This also helps in reducing inflammation and stimulating circulation.
egg whites tighten the skin under the eyes

Photo Credit: iStock

Aloe vera gel

Aloe contains 18 essential amino acids and has numerous anti-bacterial, anti-fungal and other healing properties. It has excellent soothing properties and also moisturises the skin and provides relief.
aloe vera has excelling soothing properties

Photo Credit: iStock

Rose water

You can make rose water at home and use it to treat eye puffiness and dark circles. Add some rose petals in water and wait until the petals lose their colour. Strain the liquid and store it in a jar. Rose water contains Vitamin C and A, and act as a natural astringent with anti-inflammatory properties. 
rose water acts as a natural astringent

Photo Credit: iStock

