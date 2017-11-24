Say Goodbye To Puffy Eyes And Dark Circles With These Remedies
Apart from disturbances in the sleep pattern, puffy eyes and dark circles can be caused because of poor lifestyle and unhealthy eating habits
Daily habits and genetics can be reasons for dark circles and eye puffiness
HIGHLIGHTS
- Insufficient water intake and stress can cause dark circles
- Eye water retention can cause eye puffiness
- Reduce salt intake to prevent water retention
Nobody likes waking up to puffy eyes and unwanted dark circles. Even people with flawless skin have faced problems of puffy eyes and dark circles and resorting to concealers or foundations are hardly of any help. And sleeping patterns or not getting enough sleep isn't the only reason for them. Your daily habits and even genetics can be the reason. While dark circles can be caused because of insufficient water intake, stress and prolonged illness, eye puffiness can be caused by eye water retention by excess water or lymphatic fluid in the eye.
Here are a few ways to prevent puffy eyes and dark circles:
Sleep with head elevated
Sleeping with your head at an elevated level prevents build-up of excess fluid in the eye.
Change pillow covers timely
Using the same pillow covers for a long time increases chances of dust accumulation over them. This can be a reason for eye allergies, itchiness, redness and puffiness. Change pillow covers regularly to reduce incidence of such allergies.
Cut down on salt
Have less salt during the day and at night. More salt causes water retention. Drink lots of water to keep yourself hydrated and prevent eye puffiness.
Cucumbers
For years, cucumbers have been used as effective remedy for eyes. The antioxidants and flavonoids in cucumber help in reducing redness, swelling and irritation. You can place a slice of cucumber on each eye and let it stay for 30 minutes. Feel nice and refreshed afterwards!
Potato slices
Potato slices stay cool for longer and contain an astringent that helps in removing water from under the eyes.
Milk
Dip a cotton ball in milk and squeeze off the excess milk. Place it on the eye for around 15 minutes. This helps in shrinking the under-eye tissue.
Green or black tea
Green and black teas contain caffeine which constrict tiny blood vessels in the skin around the eyes. They also help in stimulating blood circulation. Place two tea bags in a mug of hot water. Let them come to room temperature and place on eyes for 15-30 minutes. Repeat twice a week. This will help tighten the skin under the eyes and will also provide soothing benefits.
Egg whites
Applying egg whites under the skin helps in tightening the skin under the eyes. You can apply with a brush or your fingers under the eye and let it sit for around 15 minutes. Rinse gently. This also helps in reducing inflammation and stimulating circulation.
Aloe vera gel
Aloe contains 18 essential amino acids and has numerous anti-bacterial, anti-fungal and other healing properties. It has excellent soothing properties and also moisturises the skin and provides relief.
Rose water
You can make rose water at home and use it to treat eye puffiness and dark circles. Add some rose petals in water and wait until the petals lose their colour. Strain the liquid and store it in a jar. Rose water contains Vitamin C and A, and act as a natural astringent with anti-inflammatory properties.