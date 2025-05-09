Health Complications Of Getting Lasik Eye Surgery
LASIK (Laser-Assisted In Situ Keratomileusis) eye surgery has helped millions achieve clear vision without glasses or contact lenses. It's often considered safe and effective, with a high satisfaction rate. However, like any medical procedure, LASIK isn't risk-free. Surprisingly, Dr Gholam A. Peyman, the ophthalmologist who pioneered the LASIK technique in the 1980s, reportedly never underwent the surgery himself and continues to wear spectacles. His decision stems from concerns about long-term side effects and the permanence of the procedure. This alone prompts us to ask: what are the lesser-known health complications of LASIK, and should everyone with vision issues consider it?
Understanding LASIK and its possible complications
LASIK works by reshaping the cornea using a laser to correct refractive errors like myopia, hyperopia, and astigmatism. While most patients achieve 20/25 vision or better, the U.S. FDA and the American Academy of Ophthalmology warn that a small percentage may experience side effects, some of which can be permanent or seriously affect quality of life. Here are mentioned some of the common yet rare complications following LASIK surgery.
1. Dry eyes
One of the most common side effects post-LASIK is chronic dry eyes. The procedure affects corneal nerves responsible for tear production, often reducing natural lubrication. This can cause discomfort, a gritty sensation, and even blurry vision, especially in people already prone to dry eye syndrome.
2. Visual disturbances
Some individuals experience visual symptoms such as glare, halos, and starbursts, particularly at night. These side effects can impair night driving or navigating dim environments. According to the FDA, such disturbances are often underreported but can persist in about 1-4% of patients long after surgery.
3. Undercorrection or overcorrection
In some cases, the laser may remove too little or too much tissue, resulting in undercorrection or overcorrection. This could necessitate enhancement surgeries or require glasses even after LASIK, defeating its original purpose.
4. Flap complications
During LASIK, a flap is created in the cornea. If this flap doesn't heal properly or shifts post-surgery, it can lead to complications such as epithelial ingrowth or inflammation beneath the flap. These issues may require additional corrective procedures.
5. Regression
For some, the eyes slowly revert to their original refractive error over time. This regression may occur due to age, hormonal changes, or other underlying health conditions, potentially negating the surgery's benefits.
6. Corneal ectasia
A rare but serious condition, corneal ectasia refers to the weakening and bulging of the cornea post-LASIK. It can cause progressive vision loss and may eventually require a corneal transplant. Patients with thinner corneas or undiagnosed keratoconus are at greater risk.
7. Psychological impact
In a few rare but concerning reports, patients have experienced severe regret or psychological distress following LASIK. These emotional responses are often linked to persistent vision issues or dissatisfaction with the results, as cited in patient advocacy groups and case studies by regulatory bodies like the FDA.
Why LASIK's own inventor chose spectacles over surgery
Dr Gholam Peyman, the inventor of LASIK, still wears glasses. His decision isn't a condemnation of the procedure but reflects a cautious understanding of individual risk factors and the irreversible nature of eye surgery. For him, the predictability and non-invasive nature of corrective lenses outweigh the benefits of undergoing surgery, a perspective that highlights the importance of informed personal choice.
LASIK can be life-changing, but it isn't one-size-fits-all. Its risks, though minimal for many, are real and worth considering. Consulting an ophthalmologist for a thorough pre-surgery assessment and exploring alternatives like PRK or implantable lenses is crucial. As Dr Peyman himself shows, sometimes, sticking to glasses can be the wiser, and safer choice.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
