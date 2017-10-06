7 Best Tips For A Healthy Period
The consequences of not dealing with our period healthily are pathetic. Who would want to reach such a situation! To have a healthy period, all you got to do is know a few things and follow them.
7 simple tips to have a healthy, painless period
HIGHLIGHTS
- The consequences of not dealing with our period healthily are pathetic
- Excessive pain and irregular periods arise due to unhealthy eating habits
- Main causes of cramps are meat, dairy products and smoking
Period, yes, your period, the most important part of a woman is something which is dealt with like a pain or a problem these days. They know that this period is what is keeping them healthy. In some parts of our nation this is considered as "dirty" but in other parts, a girl who just reached her puberty is worshipped and it is considered a blessing and is celebrated. But most of us do not realize how important it is to deal with these cycles healthily. The consequences of not dealing with our period healthily are pathetic. Who would want to reach such a situation! To have a healthy period, all you got to do is know a few things and follow them.
Also read: Here's Why You Shouldn't Have Cold Water During Periods
1. Do yoga
In order to have a good flow and painless period, you should do yoga regularly. Some basic postures of surya namaskar are very helpful. The first one is bhujangasana(cobra pose), vajrasana(diamond pose) and dhanurasana(bow pose). These poses are known to improve blood circulation and it improves the functionality of your reproductive organs. These are effective only when they are done on a regular basis. They help in reducing pain and you will not have to deal with cramps.
2. Have a proper diet, eat healthy food
Half of the problems like excessive pain and irregular periods arise due to unhealthy eating habits. When your period is round the corner, avoid spicy and salty food. They just increase risk of clotting and lead to immensely painful cramps. Also, try and consume more of fruits like bananas.
3. Engage in physical activity
Replace pain-killers with physical activities, for example stretching. It helps in reducing pressure around the lower parts of your body.
4. Dealing with cramps
Cramps refer to the pain you undergo during or around your period. This pain usually occurs in lower back, abdomen and legs. The main causes of cramps are consumption of meat and dairy products and smoking. Smoking tends to stop the production of eggs in ovaries which is a major reason of irregular periods.
Also read: Postpone Your Periods Naturally With These Home Remedies
5. Periods during colder months
During the colder months, periods tend to become longer and more painful. In order to deal with this pain, you can place a hot water bottle on your abdomen to ease the flow of blood, without causing much pain.
6. Reducing mood swings
A number of women deal with the problem of mood swings during periods. They are known as PMS(Pre-menstrual Syndrome). Serious mood alterations before, during and after the period are the symptoms. In order to deal with them, consumption of healthy food is important. Chickpeas, soya yogurt, milk, brown rice, lentils and other beans are important. They help with hormonal imbalance. Vervian tea is an anti-anxiety serum which helps control mood swings during PMS.
7. Change Your Lifestyle
The most important of all is our lifestyle. These days, technological advancements have induced laziness and indifference in the attitude of our teenagers towards their health. As a result, young girls, who have not reached their teens, get their period and have irregularity in their period. Physical activities like workout, outdoor games, yoga are completely ignored. When there will be no movement in the body, then how can our cycles be regular! This is not just about physical activities it is also about our diet, our eating habits. Reliability on fast food is one big reason of disturbed and irregular period.
So if you are one of those women who deal with any of the above, you can follow these suggestions and have a healthy period and it will not seem like a problem anymore.