7 Best Home Remedies To Deal With Irregular Periods
Irregular periods happen to every woman at some point in time. Though they are not something you need worry about, they still need to be dealt with.
Irregular periods can be a nightmare for some women
HIGHLIGHTS
- Ginger improves the flow and relieves menstrual cramps as well
- Fennel seeds effectively regulate your menstrual cycles
- Carrot and grape juice are effective for irregular periods
Periods can be so painful for women. It's that time of the month which every girl hates, yet looks forward to. Missing or getting the period late once in a while is fine, but when it happens every now and then, it is a good reason to worry. Irregular periods can be a nightmare for some women. Nevertheless, they tend are so common in today's world, all thanks to a sedentary lifestyle. Irregular periods happen to every woman at some point in time. Though they are not something you need to lose your nerves for, they still need to be dealt with.
Hormones, contraceptive medicines can help in regularizing your periods. But they are not the ideal option for you in the long run. Nevertheless, if you feel that you cannot deal with the discomfort of unpredictable, irregular periods, you can try some home remedies to get relief.
Also read: Postpone Your Periods Naturally With These Home Remedies
Here's a list of the7 best home remedies which can help you deal with irregular periods.
1. Ginger
Ginger can be very helpful in regularizing your periods. It helps in improving the flow and relieves menstrual cramps as well. All you need to do is grind some fresh ginger and boil it in a cup of water for 5 minutes. Now strain this drink and add some honey to it. Drink it three times a day after every meal to get relief.
2. Fennel seeds
Fennel seeds effectively regulate your menstrual cycles. Emmenagogue is a compound present in these leaves which boosts menstruation. Besides this, fennel seeds can be very helpful if periods are very painful for you. Its antispasmodic properties relieve cramps. Add two teaspoons of fennel seeds to it and let it rest overnight. Now strain it in the morning and drink it. Repeat this for a month till your periods become regular.
3. Cinnamon
Cinnamon is a flavorful and warm spice. Due to the warming effect, it has on your body, it can be very effective in regularizing your periods. You can drink it with a glass of warm milk or simply sprinkle some ground cinnamon over your food. This is a very effective technique for dealing with irregular periods.
4. Fruit and vegetable juices
One of the major reasons responsible for irregular periods is lack of nutrition. Not eating an adequate amount of fruits and vegetables can rob your body of the essential nutrients it needs to function effectively. This includes irregular periods as well. You can include more fruits and vegetables in your diet by drinking them in the form of juice. Carrot and grape juice are the most effective remedies for irregular periods.
Also read: Here's Why You Shouldn't Have Cold Water During Periods
5. Heat application
Women usually use heat application to get relief from menstrual cramps. A hot water bag, heating pad or wet towel can help in relaxing the muscles of the places where it hurts. It is very effective when heat is applied to the lower abdominal area. A hot water soak can also be helpful for providing relief.
6. Parsley juice
Drinking parsley juice is also a very effective remedy for irregular periods. All you need to do is crush some parsley and add it to a blender with some water. Drink this every day till you see some improvement in the regularity of your cycles.
7. Apple cider vinegar
One of the major reasons responsible for irregular periods is disturbed insulin and blood sugar levels. These two can be regulated with the help of apple cider vinegar. All you need to do is mix 2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar and drink it with a glass of water every day before your meals. This will help in regularizing your cycles effectively.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.