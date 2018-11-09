What Causes Oily Skin? 5 Simple And Effective Hacks To Get Rid Of Oily Skin
Sebum is a natural waxy substance that protects and hydrates the skin. While the secretion of sebum by your skin is natural, overactive sebaceous glands can clog your pores and cause pimple and acne.
Oily skin is not healthy as it is the leading cause of clogged pores and acne.
Your skin's releases natural oils which help to retain moisture and protect your skin from external irritants. Oily skin is not healthy as it is the leading cause of clogged pores and acne. Therefore, it must be controlled. Sebum is a natural waxy substance that protects and hydrates the skin. While the secretion of sebum by your skin is natural, overactive sebaceous glands can clog your pores and cause pimple and acne. Numerous factors contribute to excessive sebum secretion like puberty, genetic factors, excessive stress, ultraviolet radiation effect, hormonal changes, overexposure to heat, beauty products laced with chemicals, seasonal changes, pregnancy, birth control and hormonal pills and many more.
1. Aloe Vera:
Oily skin is more vulnerable to breakouts, acne and pimple because it tends to produce excessive oil on the face. You can use aloe vera to get rid of this excessive oily skin problem. Apply aloe vera gel or aloe vera extract on your face. It will help absorb the oil and treat your acne, pimple and black spots on your face. You can even mix it with lemon juice for an effective home remedy to fight against oily skin.
2. Honey, oats and yoghurt:
If your oily skin bothers you can make a thick paste by mixing honey and yoghurt. This magical thick mixture will prove to be a gem for your oily and sticky skin. Yoghurt will help treat your oily pores but it will also help fight the problem quite effectively. Honey on the other hand, will help tighten your skin and protect it from developing further breakouts, acne or acne. It has antibacterial and antifungal properties which will give a radiant, vibrant and natural glow to your skin. Oats will lighten the skin complexion and give it a smooth and supple effect.
3. Raw milk:
Cold raw milk does wonders for oily skin as it helps to considerably reduce the oil formation on the skin by clogging the pores. Milk will also help fight against the unwanted oily bacteria sticking against the walls of epidermis. You can take a tablespoon of milk and apply it on your face using cotton.
4. Lemon:
We all know the several health benefits that lemon offers. Lemon acts as a natural bleaching agent and is used as a major ingredient in all face packs. Lemon is a citrus fruit and its citrus property deeply cleanses the skin and reduces oil secretion. It also eliminates dead skin cells. You can mix lemon juice with turmeric or any other ingredient like gram flour that helps in smooth and vibrant skin.
5. Cucumber:
One of the best facial masks to treat oily skin is using cucumber. It helps to prevent blemishes, acne and reduces dark spots. It also provides a radiant looking skin. In order to make this mask you can blend cucumber juice and add a few drops of lemon juice into it. For better results, you can even add a pinch of turmeric into it. Mix all the ingredients well and apply it on your skin. Let it dry for some time and rinse it off with lukewarm water.
