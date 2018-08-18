Here's Why Eating Oatmeal Every Morning Is Beneficial For Your Health
We all know oats are among the healthiest grains on earth. They are a gluten-free whole grain and a great source of important vitamins. Read to know why oatmeal for breakfast regularly.
Oatmeal contains important antioxidants
HIGHLIGHTS
- Oatmeals can help in weight loss
- Oatmeal contain food amount of fibre
- It is rich in important vitamins, minerals and antioxidants
We all know oats are among the healthiest grains on earth. They are a gluten-free whole grain and a great source of important vitamins, minerals, fiber and antioxidants. They are beneficial for weight loss, low blood sugar levels and reduce the risk of heart disease. Oats are generally eaten for breakfast as oatmeal, which is made by boiling oats in water or milk. Oatmeal is also referred to as porridge. They are often included in muffins, granola bars, cookies and other baked goods.
Also read: This Is Why Breakfast Is The Most Important Meal! Don't Skip It
Some amazing health benefits of eating oats and oatmeal are given below:
1. Incredibly nutritious: The nutrient composition of oats is well-balanced. No doubt, they are a good source of carbohydrates and fiber, including the powerful fiber beta-glucan. They also contain more protein and fat than most other grains. They are loaded with vitamins, minerals and antioxidant plant componds.
2. Improves blood sugar levels: Oats may help in lowering the blood sugar levels, especially in people who are overweight or have type 2 diabetes. They may also improve insulin sensitivity. These effects are mainly attributed to beta-glucan's ability to form a thick gel that delays emptying of the stomach and absorption of glucose into the blood.
3. Oatmeal may help you lose weight: Not only is oatmeal a delicious and a quick breakfast food it is also very filling. Oats make a complete and balanced breakfast. Eating filling foods may help you eat fewer calories and lose weight and oats help you feel fuller for longer.
Also read: Here's How Having Protein For Breakfast Can Help You Lose Weight
4. Prevents constipation: Oats are a rich source of fiber, both soluble and insoluble, which helps in regulating bowel movements and hence prevents constipation. If you include oats in your breakfast meal you can keep the issue of constipation at bay.
Also read: 6 Natural Remedies For Treating Constipation
5. Rich source of magnesium: Oats are a rich source of magnesium, which is key to enzyme function and energy production, and helps prevent heart attacks and strokes by relaxing blood vessels, aiding the heart muscle, and regulating blood pressure. Also, the high levels of magnesium present in oatmeal nourish the body's proper use of glucose and insulin secretion.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.