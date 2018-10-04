Celeb Dermatologist Recommends 4 Tips To Prevent Eczema Flare Ups During Winter
Eczema flares are likely to get worse during winters and addressing this concern is celebrity dermatologist Dr Kiran Lohia Sethi. Read below to know some preventive tips from her.
Eczema flare ups are likely to get worse during winter
HIGHLIGHTS
- Eczema flare ups are likely to get worse in winter
- Avoid using soap on skin during winter to prevent eczema flare ups
- Moisturise your skin regularly
With the winter season approaching, eczema tends to be a big concern among those affected by it. Eczema is a skin condition which causes the skin to get itchy, cracked, red and rough. At times, eczema may even cause blisters. While some people are able to outgrow the condition, others continue to have it throughout adulthood. Rashes caused by eczema usually appear on scalp and cheeks. They bubble up before leaking liquid and may cause extreme itchiness. A person suffering from eczema is likely to scratch and rub constantly, and this may lead to skin infections. Eczema flares are likely to get worse during winters and addressing this concern is celebrity dermatologist Dr Kiran Lohia Sethi.
Dr Kiran recently shared a video on her Instagram talking about ways to prevent eczema flare ups from getting worse. In the video, she mentions that eczema is also known as atopic dermatitis - which means that your skin cells are not designed in a way to hold water back into the surface. The condition does not allow your skin to make a proper barrier.
Also read: Eczema Flare Up Triggers You Must Avoid
How to improve eczema and prevent it from getting worse?
1. Avoid using any soaps or body washes on your skin while bathing. Just wash yourself with plain water. This is going to be really helpful as you will no longer be irritating the epidermal barrier of your skin any further.
2. Also, avoid bathing for longer than 5 minutes. Bathe with lukewarm water and keep bathing salts away. You need to avoid all fun bathing routines during winter.
Also read: Does Apple Cider Vinegar Help Treat Eczema?
3. Regularly moisturize your skin with ceramides. Use moisturisers and body lotions on your skin to prevent eczema flare ups. Body lotions can be applied on the skin for 2 to 3 times in a day if required.
4. Omega-3 fatty acids can also help in preventing eczema flare ups during winter. You can include more omega-3 fatty acids in your diet by eating more walnuts, salmon, flaxseeds, chia seeds, soybeans, sardines, mackerel, etc.
So, this winter, keep it natural and make sure your skin gets enough moisture at all times to prevent eczema flare ups.
Also read: Now Treat Your Eczema With This New Unusual Approach
(Dr. Kiran Lohia Sethi is a dermatologist at Isya aesthetics Pvt Ltd)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.