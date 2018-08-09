Benefits Of Glycerin For Skin You Simply Cannot Miss
Glycerin benefits: Commonly used in creams, ointments, soaps, lotions and body scrubs, glycerin suits almost all skin types ranging from dry to oily. Glycerin helps in treating problems of oily skin such as acne, skin infections, wrinkles and fine lines.
Glycerin moisturizes and purifies the skin without any side effects
People are always in a constant search for the 'perfect' solution which can help in natural cleanse and nourishment of the skin. One such product is glycerin. Glycerin is a sugar-alcohol organic compound which comprises carbon, oxygen, and hydrogen. Glycerin moisturizes and purifies the skin without any side effects. Glycerin contains a pure chemical product called glycerol while the impure commercial product is called glycerin. Both of these are good for skin care. It has a sweet taste and is used in cough syrups, tinctures and elixirs as a pharmaceutical ingredient. Commonly used in creams, ointments, soaps, lotions and body scrubs, glycerin suits almost all skin types ranging from dry to oily. Majorly, it is used to treat problems of oily skin such as acne, skin infections, wrinkles and fine lines. It also used in cough syrups, tinctures, and elixirs as a pharmaceutical ingredient.
Glycerin is used widely in making soaps, anti-aging gels, and even moisturizers. Here are 6 reasons why you must glycerin regularly:
1. Smoothing
With age, skin starts to look dull and becomes sensitive. Conditions like acne, irritation, roughness, and redness are common problems associated with skin ageing. Applying glycerin on the skin regularly can be helpful to prevent these problems associated with skin oiliness or dryness. Glycerin helps in softening the skin by filling in pores.
2. Improves skin structure and appearance
Glycerin fills up the intercellular matrix by improving and protecting the skin. It helps in building an even skin structure. The humectant and hygroscopic properties in glycerin make it an inclusive beauty component for oily skin. Glycerin creates a blockage for external pollutants that harm the skin and prevents loss of moisture. Glycerin has a therapeutic effect on wounds and skin diseases. It can make the skin look healthier and softer. Glycerin imparts adequate amount of moisture for hydrating oily skin and keeps greasiness at bay.
3. Moisturising
Skin is able to absorb water from air with glycerin's assistance. Glycerin decreases dry and dull patches of the skin. Pat a cotton pad with glycerin and apply it to the skin. Doing this daily can make the skin softer and more resilient. Glycerin is also known for its meditative properties that work to heal dry, rough and irritated skin.
4. Non-Toxic Nature
One of the vital reasons why glycerin is recommended to use for the skin growth is its non-toxic nature. The non-toxic nature makes it suitable not only for adults but even for an infant's skin. Most of the products lose their chemical resistance and lengthens the shelf life when mixed with other products, but this is not the case with glycerin.
5. Maintains Water Balance
Humectants present in glycerin take water from the air and help in preserving water in the skin. After applying the glycerin or glycerol on the skin, it deteriorates water loss due to evaporation and sustains the skin's water balance, thus keeping the skin well hydrated and nourished.
