Try These Simple Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Black Spots On Your Face
Black spots could occur due to sun damage, blackheads, razor bumps, skin ageing, acne and over aggressive facial exfoliation.
Papaya contains papain which is beneficial for skin lightening and renewal.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Skin care products available in the market are loaded with chemicals
- Drinking plenty of water can do wonders for your skin
- Buttermilk is rich in lactic acid which helps in removing dead skin
Well! Who doesn't want a clear, bright and glowing skin? But there are times when some people get a lot of black spots on their skin. This could be due to sun damage, blackheads, razor bumps, skin ageing, acne and over aggressive facial exfoliation. In order to avoid this, people spend lots of money on skin care creams, face wash or moisturizers which are available in the market. Nonetheless these products are loaded with chemicals. They could have many side effects as well like sudden breakouts, dryness or even pimples or acne. Fortunately, some home remedies can help you get rid of those black spots and give your skin a smooth and glowing texture.
Also read: Our Expert Recommended Dry Brushing For Better Skin Tone And Texture
Amazing home remedies to get rid of black spots on your face:
1. Papaya mask
Papaya contains papain which is beneficial for skin lightening and renewal. You can make a face mask by mashing the papaya fruit to make a smooth paste and add a tablespoon of honey. In case of dry skin then milk cream will work together with honey and papaya. For oily skin you could add half a tablespoon of fresh lemon juice. Use this face mask regularly. Lemon has vitamin C which reduces the appearance of brown or dark spots and patches. Milk cream can better the complexion as they contain a good amount of lactic acid. Milk cream and honey both moisturize and soothe the skin.
2. Aloe vera mask
You can mix aloe vera gel, vitamin E oil, and lemon juice to make a creamy paste. Apply this on your face and let the mask stay till it dries. Wash it with lukewarm water after the mask dries. Repeat it daily to get the desired result. Vitamin E oil helps in skin rejuvenation and is beneficial for depigmentation. Lemon juice exfoliates the skin and removes dead skin cells, clearing up blocked pores and removing blackheads. Aloe vera helps moisturizes your skin, keeping it hydrated, rejuvenated and glowing.
Also read: Dry Skin In Winters? Simple Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Dry Skin
3. Drink plenty of water
Simply drinking plenty of water can do wonders for your skin. It helps in cleansing the body by flushing out all the toxins. Drinking adequate water all day long is the most natural way of developing a clear, smooth and glowing skin. Also, try to avoid the consumption of alcohol, carbonated and sugary beverages. Instead include fruits and vegetables which are high water content in your diet. Also, washing your face at least 2 times can be helpful. It will help remove dust and dirt from your face.
4. Buttermilk
Buttermilk is rich in lactic acid which helps in removing dead skin and blackheads from your face. It also helps lighten your dark spots. You can apply buttermilk directly on dark spots with the help of cotton and leave it till it dries. Wash your face with clean water and see the results.
5. Lemon and yoghurt mask
We all know that lemons are beneficial for your skin. The vitamin C and the citric acid present in lemons make it a perfect bleaching agent which helps in lightening the dark spots. Mixing yoghurt with lemon also helps in giving a smooth and glowing texture to your skin. You can even add sugar to your face mask as it has exfoliating properties which can be used as a scrub to remove the dead skin and dirt from your face.
Also read: Beware! Do Not Buy Skincare Products If They Contain These Ingredients
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.