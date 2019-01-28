Health Expert Luke Coutinho Suggests An Easy And Inexpensive Way To Improve Your Skin Quality
HIGHLIGHTS
- A bowl full of cold water can help improve the quality of your skin
- Cold water can help reduce the clogs and keeps pores less visible
- Luke Coutinho also suggests to add some cucumber slices into cold water
Now days we all look for various creams, serums and moisturizers to improve the quality of skin. But these skin products might be laced with chemicals which might be harmful for your skin. Health coach Luke Coutinho in his recent Facebook video talks about an easy, inexpensive way to improve your skin quality, clean and tighten pores, improve the elasticity of your face and skin, keep those wrinkles at bay. When we sleep our cells regenerate and our pores expand. This may lead to a little puffiness when we wake up. But fixing that is extremely simple. Can you guess it? Well, a bowl full of cold water can help improve the quality of your skin and even reduce the puffiness when you wake up. Washing your face with cold water has some miraculous benefits, especially if done in the morning. Let us have a look at these benefits
Here's how cold water can benefit you skin:
1. Tightens the pores
Cold water promotes blood circulation which helps give your face vitality and a smooth texture. Washing your face with cold water in the morning will enhance the brightness of your face and that could be a substitute of make-up. The tightening of pores may also help your make up to stay for a longer time.
2. Tones the skin
If you are looking for an anti-wrinkle cream, then using cold water can be a perfect option. Cold water works can help tone the skin which makes the skin look fresh and younger for longer. Regular use of cold water to wash your face can even slow down the process of aging. It can also help you give a glowing and vibrant skin.
3. Protection from harmful rays
Our skin attracts the sun's harmful rays but simple method of using cold water can tighten the pores and protect us from the harmful ultraviolet rays of the sun. Cold water tightens and protects the pores that gets opened up when the skin is exposed to the harmful rays of the sun.
4. Clears your pores
Cold water can help also reduce the clogs and keeps pores less visible and refined. They also help remove the dirt from the pores. Cold water also slows down and prevents the secretion of sebum, which waterproofs the skin and hair. This helps in reducing wrinkles and acne.
Luke Coutinho also suggests to add some cucumber slices into cold water. It will make the water alkaline which will further helps in cleansing the skin. You can simply splash some cold water on your skin or dab cold water on your face.
(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)
