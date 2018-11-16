ASK OUR EXPERTS

Dry Skin In Winters? Simple Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Dry Skin

Some common signs and symptoms of dry skin depend on your age, your health, where you live, time spent in outdoor activities. Keeping dry skin moisturized is extremely important.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Nov 16, 2018
3-Min Read
Dry Skin In Winters? Simple Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Dry Skin

Dry skin is usually temporary and one often gets it in winter.

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Do you have dry and itchy skin?
  2. We all know the several health benefits of coconut oil
  3. Oatmeal is a natural ingredient which is beneficial for treating dry skin

Do you have dry and itchy skin? Dry skin which is also called xerosis, is a skin condition that lacks moisture in its outer layer of the skin. If left untreated, dry skin can get cracks, white spots and become infected. Dry skin is usually caused by some environmental factors like hot or cold weather, hot water baths and low humidity. Dry skin is usually temporary and one often gets it in winter. Some common signs and symptoms of dry skin depend on your age, your health, where you live, time spent in outdoor activities. Therefore, keeping dry skin moisturized is extremely important.

vrp4a29

Do you have dry and itchy skin?
Photo Credit: iStock


Home remedies to deal with dry skin:

1. Coconut oil:

We all know the several health benefits of coconut oil. Natural oil that works well to treat dry skin is coconut oil. Coconut oil is as safe and effective as petroleum jelly for treating dry skin. This oil can significantly improve skin hydration and increase the number of lipids (fats) on the surface of the skin.

2. Oatmeal bath:

Oatmeal is another natural ingredient which is beneficial for treating dry skin. Adding powdered oatmeal to a bath or using creams that contain oatmeal may help to relieve dry skin. You can even make a homemade scrub with raw milk and oats if you have dry skin.

3. Milk:

If you are feeling itchy and see white spots on your skin then you can even use cold milk. Dip a washcloth in raw milk and apply it to your skin for five to ten minutes. Milk has soothing effects and its lactic acid does wonders for your dry skin.

e7s8v0a

If you are feeling itchy and see white spots on your skin then you can even use cold milk.
Photo Credit: iStock

4. Yoghurt:

Applying yogurt to your skin can help keep your face moisturized and also fight breakouts and prevent wrinkles. Applying yogurt to your face helps soften and moisturize your skin. This also gives a smooth texture to your skin. Just apply plain yogurt to your skin and leave it on for about fifteen minutes and rinse it off with lukewarm water. You can apply this few times a week or every day to reduce dryness.

5. Honey:

Another great home remedy for dry skin is honey. It is very moisturizing, and will help reduce any dryness and make your skin soft. Honey also contains many vitamins, antioxidants and has antimicrobial and antibacterial properties. You can apply raw honey as a face mask. Let it dry and then rinse off with warm water. Applying honey thrice a week will greatly reduce dryness and white spots on your skin.

2hmsta4g

Another great home remedy for dry skin is honey.
Photo Credit: iStock

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

