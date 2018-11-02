Applying This On Your Face Can Give You Smooth, Glowing And Vibrant Skin
The essential vitamins and minerals present in the milk help in regenerating the skin cells, repairing the worn out skin tissues, increasing the production of collagen, improving skin elasticity and lastly moisturizing the skin.
Applying milk on the skin will help to improve the elasticity of the skin.
This every day drink is found in all the households, but did you know this dairy product can do wonders for your face also? Yes! We are talking about milk. Apart from the health benefits it offers, it hydrates dry skin, exfoliates mature skin, soothes irritated and pigmented skin and lightens dark skin. Cleaning the face with milk is one of the effective natural remedies for beauty care. The essential vitamins and minerals present in the milk help in regenerating the skin cells, repairing the worn out skin tissues, increasing the production of collagen, improving skin elasticity and lastly moisturizing the skin. Milk used for skin care and beauty care should preferably be full cream, raw, whole milk and cold milk.
1. Natural facial cleanser:
Raw milk is an amazing natural facial cleanser. It will help clean all the dirt from within the clogged pores, preventing blackheads, whiteheads and acne. You can use a clean cotton ball or washcloth, and gently rub the milk over your skin. This will help wipe off all the dirt on your face. Do this everyday for a clean grease-free glowing skin.
2. Helps in removing dark spots:
Dark spots, unwanted tans and pigmentation can be removed by applying raw milk topically. The high lactic acid content in the milk not only has skin-lightening properties but will also help get rid of dead cells on the skin's surface. Take pour fresh raw or cold milk in a bowl and dip a soft washcloth in it. Then you can apply to your tanned skin. Do this at least three times a week before a shower or bath for best results. This will help your skin polish naturally.
3. Scrub:
A simple and effective homemade scrub can be made by mixing powdered almonds and milk. You can even make a thick paste by mixing honey oatmeal and walnut powder. Using these ingredients make a paste. then apply this paste on your face and neck and leave it to dry for ten minutes. Scrub the paste and wash it with lukewarm water. This will clean your skin internally and give a nice smooth texture to your skin.
4. Toner:
Milk is a perfect chemical free toner and works best for your skin. Mix whole milk and green tea and apply it on your face with a cotton pad. This will help removing wrinkles and fine lines from your skin.
5. Helps fight wrinkles:
No one likes wrinkles or lines on their face. Don't worry, milk helps to hide fine lines and wrinkles which are a result of aging. Applying milk on the skin will also help to improve the elasticity of the skin. A perfect mask will help prevent signs of ageing. You can prepare a mask mixing milk, flax seed oil, mashed banana and pineapple pulp.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
