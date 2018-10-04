Use Rose Water To Improve Digestion: Know The Other Health Benefits Of Rose Water
Rose water has also been used to treat reflux, as a laxative, cough syrup and to reduce blood sugar levels. The rose water oil is even said to treat depression and stress. It may also be useful for wound healing, allergies and skin conditions.
Rose essential oil and rose are commonly used in aromatherapy to help relieve headaches.
HIGHLIGHTS
We have been using products derived from herbs or flowers for various culinary and medicinal purposes. In the similar way, rose water comes from the species of the Rosaceae plant Rosa damascene, a well-known ornamental plant which is also called the king of flowers. Rose water has been used since time immemorial and is created by distilling fresh rose petals with steam. Rose water is fragrant, and it is sometimes used as a mild natural fragrance as an alternative to chemical-filled perfumes. The plant contains several components such as flavonoids, terpenes, glycosides and anthocyanins that have potent health benefits as well. It is believed to have numerous medicinal benefits and has been used as an analgesic, bronchodilator, anti-convulsive, anti-microbial and as an anti-inflammatory. Apart from these benefits rose water has also been used to treat reflux, as a laxative, cough syrup and to reduce blood sugar levels. The rose water oil is even said to treat depression and stress. It may also be useful for wound healing, allergies and skin conditions.
Top 5 health benefits of rose water:
1. Sore throats:
Doctors often prescribe antibiotics for sore throats, but there is no harm if you try rose water as well. Rose water has traditionally been used to soothe sore throats. Drinking rose water helps if you have cold, flu and sore throats. It may have a bronchodilator effect and help with respiratory illness as well.
2. Treats infections:
Rose water has powerful antiseptic properties, which can help prevent and treat infections. It is because of this property rose water is often included in a variety of natural and medicinal treatments. As an added benefit, rose water can help wounds, burns, scars and cuts heal faster, by keeping them clean.
3. Relive headaches:
Rose essential oil and rose are commonly used in aromatherapy to help relieve headaches. You can apply rose water on a piece of cloth and keep it on the forehead for similar effects. Just as the fumes of rose water are inhaled to enhance mood. It is also believed that managing stress and anxiety can also help treat headaches and migraines.
4. Skin:
The skin is the largest organ in the body and acts as a barrier against UV radiation, chemicals and other harmful pollutants. The antioxidants in rose water protect the cells in the skin against damage. Rose water has anti-inflammatory properties, which is beneficial to soothe the irritation caused by conditions, such as eczema, rosacea and other skin ailments. On the other hand, rose water acts as an inhibitor against elastase and collagenase, which are both harmful for the skin. This, in turn, can help reduce redness on the skin, as well as act as an anti-aging product by reducing the appearance of lines and wrinkles.
5. Digestion:
The ingestion of rose water has also been shown to be effective for your digestive health. The consumption of rose water can also work as a laxative. It can increase both the amount of water in the feces and the frequency of going to the toilet, thereby making it a beneficial for constipation.
