Have Any Itchy Forehead? Here Are The Possible Causes And Effective Home Remedies

Have Any Itchy Forehead? Here Are The Possible Causes And Effective Home Remedies

Infections, psychological conditions and external irritants are all possible causes of an itchy forehead. These home remedies can help you get rid of itchy forehead once and for all.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Dec 14, 2018 01:39 IST
3-Min Read
Itchy forehead can be cause because of headbands or headgears

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Allergies could be the reason behind itchy forehead
  2. People with dry skin are more prone to itching on skin
  3. Certain hair care products can also cause itchy forehead

Do you have an itchy forehead? It may be the result of a variety of man-made and natural irritants. An itch on the forehead is usually temporary, but it is likely to be highly irritable. An itchy forehead can make you want to scratch the skin. An itchy skin is also termed as pruritus. Infections, psychological conditions and external irritants are all possible causes of an itchy forehead. It is a condition which can be self-diagnosed. In case it is causing stress, you can visit dermatologist to find the real reason behind it.

Causes of itchy forehead

1. Headbands or headwear: Helmets, hats, headbands and bandanas are common headwear that can cause itchy forehead. Trapped heat because of wearing the headgear of the reaction of forehead skin to the fabric of the headgear is responsible for this.


2. Allergies: Any itchy forehead may be caused by an allergic reaction. In case you have no known allergies, it may be a seasonal allergy too. Wash your face regularly to avoid any residual irritant from causing itching. Limit your contact with allergens for extra precaution.

3. Lack of hygiene or dry skin: People with dry skin are more prone to having an itchy forehead or acne. Moisturise your skin regularly to avoid itchy or get some medically prescribed ointments from your dermatologist.

3hs5ba6g

Dry skin in winter can cause itchy forehead
Photo Credit: iStock

4. Hair care products: Hair dyes, shampoos, hair sprays and mousse are common hair care products which result in an itchy forehead. Most of these products contain harsh chemicals which can cause itching, dry kin or irritation on the scalp and/or forehead.

In case itchy forehead is leaving a rash, it can be because of sunburn, insect bites, stress, or infectious diseases like chicken pox, measles, or ringworms.

Treatment, home remedies for itchy forehead

Some home remedies which can help you get rid of itchy forehead are baking soda, ice packs, gentle soap and moisturiser. You can also take some antihistamines over-the-counter. Avoid taking hot showers, scented lotions, exposure to excessive heat, harsh soaps or shampoos, contact with allergy triggers and overexposure to sunlight. Here are some products which you must never use on your skin.

Itchy forehead is also common during pregnancy. This is because of the various hormonal changes and imbalances that take place during pregnancy. Acne and psoriasis are also common during pregnancy.

An itchy forehead is something which can be dealt with at home. All you need to do is keep it natural and use minimal products on your skin. Products like sunscreen and moisturisers are the basics. Besides, avoid using facewashes or soaps if itchy forehead or skin irritations are common.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

