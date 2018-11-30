How To Get Rid Of Itchy Ears? Some Amazing Home Remedies Might Help
Do you constantly feel the urge to scratch your ears? An itchy ear is a common problem that can lead to ear infection. Also it can make you feel terrible. The inner ear is practically impossible to reach safely. It is an odd spot to develop and one may find it difficult to scratch. Let us understand as to why this sometimes happens to us. The primary cause of itchy ears is when a person has ultra-sensitive neurological fibers. These are the tiny fibers that line our inner ears and their increased sensitivity can lead to frequent feelings of itchiness. Another possible reason that causes itchiness is dry skin. The human inner ear is naturally super sensitive, and therefore certain home remedies might help you with itchy ears.
4 natural ways which can help you deal with itchy ears:
1. Aloe vera:
The aloe vera plant at home can do wonders if you have itchy ears. You can tilt your head to the side and put three four drops of the aloe vera gel in your ear. Allow it to rest there for several seconds before tipping it out. Aloe vera coats the inner ear and helps to restore pH levels back to normal. As an added benefit, it also soothes and heals dry, itchy, irritated ears because of its natural anti-inflammatory properties.
2. Ginger:
Ginger has natural anti-inflammatory properties that can be beneficial in soothing pain from earaches and may also provide relief to itchy ears. Apply ginger juice, or warm some ginger juice and mix it with strained oil. Apply this mixture around the outer ear canal. Make sure you do not put it directly into the ear.
3. Oil:
There are several essential oils that can be used to treat itchy ears. These oils can be great in providing relief and soothe itchy ears. These include coconut oil, vegetable oil, olive oil, and tea tree oil that has been diluted. To apply these oils you can simply heat one teaspoon of oil full to a comfortable temperature. Take a dropper, tilt your head to the side, and use it to place several drops in your ear. After about a minute or two straighten your head back up to clear the oil out and clean up the excess with a tissue.
4. Garlic:
The age old herb garlic has both antibiotic and pain-relieving properties. Soak crushed garlic for several minutes in warm olive or sesame oil. Strain the garlic out and apply the oil into the ear canal. This is an excellent home remedy to treat itchy ears.
