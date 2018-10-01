Winter Is Coming! Are You Ready? Here's A Perfect Guide To Healthy Winters
Cold weather often leads to grabbing foods when you are least expecting it. You cannot fight the icy fang of chill with just pullovers and blankets.
Cinnamon is known to boost metabolism, which in turn leadsto generation of heat.
Winters are approaching! During chilly months your body experiences changes in energy levels, metabolism and even food choices. As the temperature drops, the body needs extra calories to keep warm. Cold weather often leads to grabbing foods when you are least expecting it. You cannot fight the icy fang of chill with just pullovers and blankets. Food plays a vital role in keeping us healthy during the winter months. We often resort to hot cups of coffee and melting hot chocolate, not realizing that they might not be healthy. Not only are you adding in unhealthy calories, but you are also affecting your internal systems by taking in high sugar content which may lead to high blood pressure, blood sugar levels and digestive problems.
Simple things that will keep you ready for chilly months:
1. Cinnamon: Cinnamon is known to boost metabolism, which in turn leads to generation of heat. It also helps in building immunity and protects against cold and cough. You can add some cinnamon powder to your morning tea.
2. Dates: Dates help you keep warm as well as free from infections. They contain nutrients like iron, potassium, Vitamin A, Vitamin C, copper, magnesium and a lot more. They are rich in fiber, and help promote digestive health. They are also beneficial in blood circulation.
3. Soup: The perfect winter food is piping hot soup. Prepare healthy yet delicious hot soups with chicken broth, vegetable broth or water as the base and include a lot of vegetables like carrots, spinach, mushrooms and even chicken or corn.
4. Turmeric: Turmeric has been used since time immemorial as a medicinal. Not only does it enhances the flavour and colour of the food, but also helps fight infection with its anti-inflammatory properties. Lastly, turmeric is known for its antiseptic properties as well. A pinch taken with milk helps keep the body warm.
5. Honey: Honey again is a superb medicine for the winters. It keeps you warm, and helps build a stronger immunity. It also aids digestion and weight loss. You can add honey in your smoothies, desserts or simply top it on your pancakes.
6. Jaggery: It is considered as a warm food and it can be consumed in a variety of ways. It is a healthy alternative to sugar as it contains essential vitamins and minerals like phosphorous, iron, magnesium and potassium and is a natural cure for many ailments like cough, cold, migraine, asthma, fatigue and indigestion. Consuming jaggery in winters helps in generating enough heat in the body, thus keeping you warm inside. You can take it with fresh ginger.
